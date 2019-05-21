Microsoft has announced the launch of a specially curated online Artificial Intelligence (AI) program aimed at enabling the developer community and workforces across organizations across India to harness the power of AI. To be held from May 27- May 31 2019, the program will comprise a series of workshops to help participants build their skills and expertise in cloud computing, data sciences, AI and IoT. Additionally, it will also offer insights into the latest trends in AI across the world. Candidates can to register for the program, which is free of cost, here: Microsoft Week of AI.

The sessions will be addressed by data scientists and AI experts from companies such as Flipkart, Reliance Jio, and InMobi that are leading the way in transforming their businesses and the industry with technology.

Dr. Rohini Srivathsa National Technology Officer – Microsoft India said, “Today, every company is a software company. They have actionable data residing with them but probably lack the expertise or solutions to use it, and with the ever evolving ecosystem it becomes important for these organizations to leverage AI to add business value to end customers and adopt a work culture that has AI deeply integrated. With these virtual sessions, we aim to address the existing gap related to AI skills in Indian businesses. With experts from Microsoft and other industry leaders coming together, we are hopeful of imparting AI and ML skills to a larger talent pool.”