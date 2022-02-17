Microsoft India announces winners for the second season of Cloud Champions 11 program

Bengaluru, Feb 17, 2022: Microsoft India today announced the winners of the second edition of Cloud Champions 11, a unique engagement program that strengthens Microsoft’s commitment to partners in India. In its second year, Microsoft recognized 11 Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs) for accelerating cloud growth for SMB customers between September and December 2021. The program also recognized two Indirect Providers who have a direct relationship with Microsoft to provide customer support, pricing and billing. The program saw participation from nearly 700 partner organizations across 71 cities in India, of which half were from Tier 2 and 3 cities. This reach and inclusion are a testament to the community that has come together with Microsoft, driven by a common goal of growth and engagement.

Open to all Microsoft CSP partners in the country, the program evaluated participants basis their cloud business growth across Microsoft Azure, Modern Work, Security and Business Applications. The program engaged on multiple levels with the partner organizations with trainings, masterclasses, peer learning, fun engagement sessions, sales trainings, and rewards and recognition for the sales teams. Through a voice of partner initiative, Microsoft closely engaged with its partners, and regularly incorporated their feedback to improve program engagement.

List of winners:

Modern Work and Security Group A: >=$50K Softline International Mumbai Group B: >=$10K < $50K IBN Technologies Ltd Pune Xencia Dombivli Group C: >=$1K < $10K Adroit Infoways Chandigarh Universal Business Systems Nagpur Indirect Providers Compuage Infocom Ltd Mumbai Azure Group A: >=$3K ToCumulus Technology Solutions LLP Chennai Group B: >=$1K – < $3K Premware Services India LLP Surat Arrowsoft Solutions Mumbai Group C: >=$0.5K – < $1K Questa Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Mumbai Indirect Providers TechData Mumbai Business Applications New Partners Acxiom Consulting Pvt Ltd New Delhi Positive Edge Technology Pvt Ltd Bangalore

Harish Vellat, Country Head – Small, Medium and Corporate Business, Microsoft India said, “With the second season of Cloud Champions 11 program, we recognize our next set of partners who have been at the center of our vision to make more possible for our customers and delivering innovative cloud solutions. These partners have provided a huge support to help us enable the SMB ecosystem in India in their digital transformation journey.”

The winners will receive professional mentoring from business coach Mitali Chopra, and delightful culinary experiences. The sales teams from the winner organizations will be getting access to sales coaching and certifications from Microsoft. With the help of business coaching provided under the program, last year’s winners have established growth practices and unlocked business opportunities.