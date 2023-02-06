Midas Hospitality Hires Key Management for Newest Hotel

Hospitality veterans John Kudla and Leslie Havens will lead the Residence Inn by Marriott, one of the first newly constructed hotels in Clayton, Mo. since 1990

(St. Louis, Mo., Feb. 6, 2023) Midas Enterprises – a leading hotel development, investment, construction, and management company – through its hospitality division Midas Hospitality recently named John Kudla as General Manager and Leslie Havens as Director of Sales & Marketing for its Residence Inn by Marriott in Clayton, Mo. The $47 million hotel is scheduled to open late February 2023.

Kudla will manage all aspects of the hotel’s daily operations, which includes overseeing the property’s strategic business development while simultaneously delivering the ultimate guest experience.

Kudla has nearly 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry. During the past five years, he served as the General Manager at Midas Hospitality’s first Residence Inn/Fairfield Inn dual hotel in the Westport area. Kudla previously worked as General Manager, as well as in managerial roles, at various deluxe hotels throughout Missouri. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in hotel, restaurant and institutional management from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich.

As Director of Sales & Marketing, Havens will create sales strategies to maximize the hotel’s revenue. Her responsibilities include leading the hotel’s sales team and targeting regional business opportunities to ensure continuous market growth.

Havens has more than 18 years of hospitality sales experience. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, she was Director of Sales & Marketing for a St. Louis luxury hotel. Havens previously served in numerous executive sales capacities where she met and exceeded revenue goals. She earned her associates degree in fine arts from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill.

Residence Inn by Marriott is an upscale extended-stay hotel located at 8125 Forsyth Blvd. The 12 story, 170 room hotel features 3,300-square-feet of second level meeting space along with an outdoor terrace and bar plus a 1,500-square-foot fitness center. The hotel overlooks the nearly 48-acre Shaw Park, Clayton’s oldest and largest park. Midas Hospitality will manage the property, which was designed and built by Midas Enterprises’ construction division Midas Construction.

The fully integrated real estate group Midas Enterprises has specialized in capital investment, construction, and hospitality management since 2006. Midas brings institutional quality real estate to income-focused investors through excellence in hotels, multi-family, and mixed-use developments. Known for building great communities where we live and work, Midas is headquartered at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in St. Louis, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit www.midashospitality.com.