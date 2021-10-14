Midas Hospitality Hires New Director of Business Development

Carrie Van Nest has more than 30 years of industry experience

(St. Louis, Mo., Oct. 13, 2021) — Leading hotel management firm Midas Hospitality recently appointed Carrie Van Nest as Director of Business Development. In this position, she will facilitate and support the expansion and retention of Midas Hospitality hotels primarily through third-party management agreements. She is responsible for identifying opportunities, as well as working with key stakeholders, to enhance the company’s portfolio. Van Nest’s efforts will work in parallel to sister companies Midas Construction and Midas Capital.

Van Nest has worked in the hospitality industry for more than 30 years. Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, she held numerous positions at a multinational hospitality company where she focused on marketing and sales generation. Van Nest specializes in customer relationships where she serves as a trusted advisor to clients, hotel ownership groups, management teams, and hotel operators.

“Carrie will make an excellent addition to our Midas family,” said Midas Hospitality’s Co-founder and CEO David Robert. “She excels at building relationships based upon her natural sales and leadership attributes. We welcome her to our organization and look forward to all that she will accomplish.”

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the management of award-winning and top-producing hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas Hospitality has two sister companies: Midas Construction, which specializes in building hospitality brands plus multi-family projects and Midas Capital, an investment and asset management enterprise. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit Midas Hospitality.