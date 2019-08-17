Middle aged people opting for robotic weight loss surgeries

With increased urbanization and changing lifestyle, sedentary lifestyle has become a major contributing factor for obesity to become and epidemic. Obesity among middle aged persons is very common now a days, that it is the root cause of several serious illnesses like Diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disorders, sleeping disorders, joint pains, infertility and increased chances of cancer.

The mesh of interactions between genetics, nutrition, lifestyle, sleep pattern and psychology contribute to weight gain. People often say, ‘Zip your mouth, have control, be motivated enough’, but little do they know this may not work for everyone. Getting the numbers on the scale down is an uphill battle that many struggle with almost all their lives. The weight management is beyond calorie balance as there are several other factors that come into play which need to be understood and dealt with.

“Fundamental to any weight loss effort is lifestyle change, diet, and increased physical activity. Following our biological clock is the key to good health and well being. Altered sleep patterns that is untimely sleep at odd hours contributes to eating at wrong times thus disturbing metabolism. 7- 9 hours of daily sleep at the right time is imperative. Obesity can be treated. But it involves more than just swallowing a pill or sticking to a diet. It needs a multidisciplinary assessment involving a coordinated approach by different specialists such as dietician, endocrinologist, psychologist, internist, cardiologist, family doctor, bariatric surgeon. The last resort is surgical management i.e. Bariatric surgery which has proven to be the most effective treatment option for sustained weight loss and significant improvement of all obesity related illnesses.” Said Dr. Ashish Vashistha, Director & Head Department of Surgery, Advanced – Laparoscopic, Bariatric & Robotic Surgeon, Max Super Speciality Hospital Saket

Urbanization and improved economic status has led to easily available means of transport that has cut down the physical activity to almost zero. Furthermore, easily accessible processed foods with calorie dense constituents and little/ no nutrient value inevitably add to the waistline circumference.

“Bariatric (Obesity) surgery, or weight loss surgery or metabolic surgery, includes a variety of procedures performed on people who are obese. Weight loss is achieved by reducing the size of the stomach through removal of a portion of the stomach (sleeve gastrectomy) or by resecting and re-routing the small intestines to a small stomach pouch (gastric bypass surgery/One Anatomises Gastric bypass)” added Dr Vashishtha

Robotic bariatric surgical procedures are offered to patient with high Body Mass Index (BMI) and other medical conditions related to obesity. Also good results are seen in revisional bariatric surgery cases.The main advantages of Robotic system are seen with Gastric bypass.