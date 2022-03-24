Mighty Foods introduces lip-smacking plant-based protein products in Mumbai

Mumbai, 24 March 2022: Mighty Foods, a food-tech plant-based protein brand, has launched a range of delicious products in its first launch phase in Mumbai. Perfectly designed for Indians and their eating habits, the newly-launched plant-based protein products include a wide variety of easy-to-cook recipes such as Seekh Kebab, Galauti Kebab, Spring Roll, Grilled Plant Fish, Spinach Quesadilla, Keema Samosa, Dim Sums Keema Bao, Burger Patty, Prawn in Black Pepper Sauce, Prawn Thai Curry, Plant Keema Bao, and Plant Keema.

Looking to reimagine the category, Mighty products are artisanal and handcrafted. Compared to a majority of plant-based products in the market, MIGHTY products do not see the use of any preservatives, are tasty as well as loaded with high-quality protein extracted from Green Gram, Chickpeas, Soyaand Peas. In their endeavour to make plant-based protein mainstream, each and every recipe is curated in such a way that the taste, texture, and flavour resemble/replicate their non-veg counterpart. Through such product offerings, Mighty looks to not only address the severe protein deficiency existing amongst Indians but overcome it through such tasty plant-based protein recipes.

Sharing his thoughts about the launch, Mr. DibyenduBindal – Founder & CEO, Mighty Foods said, “We are extremely delighted to introduce our products for people who are looking for tasty, healthy protein-packed products. Over the due course of time, we look to establish and reimagine a category of fast-plant protein where people who crave fast food can consume them absolutely guilt-free. Add to that, we’ve always looked to make people eat tasty food that sees them adhere to their daily protein requirements. This I believe will help in the number of protein-deficient individuals drastically reducing. With a purpose towards providing health, happiness and taste the right way, we look forward to delighting the taste buds while nourishing the body in a convenient and a far more accessible manner.”

The products come in a smart tamper proof packaging with all requisite ingredients for a perfect meal. Every step is mentioned in a clear cut and self-explanatory manner in the ‘How to cook’ section. All the products are currently available on Mighty website ( https://themightyfood.com/).