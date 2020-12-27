Migsun Group to offer employment to people who lost jobs during lockdown

New Delhi: Migsun Group, a leading real estate firm in Delhi-NCR, has announced that it will offer jobs to people who lost employment during the lockdown or in the aftermath of corona pandemic. The Group is taking huge strides to deliver the projects as it has set an ambitious target to complete construction of six ongoing housing and commercial projects comprising 4,000 units over the next one year, which will translate into nine units every 24 hours.

“We are working simultaneously on several projects which require skilled labour and qualified professionals. We would like to contribute our best to solve the unemployment being faced by people due to coronavirus pandemic. A lot of experienced people have lost jobs, and they can be of great value to our Group. Plus this is a situation where one should come up and help with whatever one can,” says Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group.

Recently, the Group announced that it clocked sales of Rs 200 crore between October 1, 2020, and November 12, 2020. The Group has been doing well even during the lockdown when it achieved the remarkable feat of selling 500 units worth Rs 252 crore during the lockdown period between March 25 and June 3, 2020. The response has been good especially after the announcement of unique festival offer ‘Possession Proof Homes’ where they are giving assured 1 per cent penalty per month in case of delayed possession.

“We are getting a good response so far after being hit by the pandemic. After the Unlock, the festival season gave buyers a time to go out in the market and hunt for the property; this hunting converted into sales. I would say that there is almost a 20 percent increase in sales so far and the coming months will be better. The sales were driven due to slew of measures taken by the government, decrease in EMIs, and an understanding of real estate as a must-have asset,” adds Miglani.

The Group is targeting to hand over 2,500 units of 2BHK apartments, 1,200 units of 3BHK apartments and around 300 units of commercial properties in the next one year. ‘Migsun Ultimo’, ‘Migsun Roof’, ‘Migsun Wynn’, ‘Migsun Chambers’, ‘Migsun One Central’ and ‘Migsun Transhindon’ are the six projects, all in Delhi-NCR, that have been earmarked for full completion and deliveries over the next 12 months.