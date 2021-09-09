Migsun plans to develop 8 towers in a part of 103 acre hemisphere under PMC model

Greater Noida: Migsun Group, one of the names in Delhi NCR real estate to reckon with, has announced that it has taken over 8 towers of Golf Suites situated in Pari Chowk, Greater Noida. The company Royal Golflinks Pvt. Ltd took over the project under the PMC model for completion and sale. The eight towers have a total of 316 units in residential projects. The Group informed that the total investment in eight towers would be Rs 150 core accrued and non-accrued. Migsun’s investment would be through accrued sales.

The thoughtfully designed residential project is spread across 103 acres and features an exclusive 9-hole golf course. Eighty percent of land offers open green spaces and are dotted with independent units overlooking the scenic golf course. The project offers 3,4 and 5 BHK units starting from 1150sq.ft to 1460sq.ft.

Talking about the impeccable record of the Group, Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group, said, “We are moving steadfastly to complete it within the designated time limit. We have been able to gain the trust of buyers as we stick to the delivery timelines. We have been noticing the problems buyers are going through due to project delays; to address it, we will take up stuck projects worth Rs. 5,000 crore in this calendar year to contribute to uplift the segment and help buyers get hold of their real estate assets.”

The project is well connected to Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway. The upcoming metro station is also situated right opposite this project and also enjoys proximity to City Park. The project is two minutes drive to Pari Chowk, 15 minutes drive to Central Noida, 25 minutes drive to New Delhi, and 10 minutes drive to Gautam Buddha University. It is also well connected to the Yamuna, Noida Expressway and Upcoming FNG and DMIC, Eastern Expressway.

Elaborating on the plans regarding stuck projects, Miglani, said, “The projects will be developed under the JV and DM models. We’ll assess the project and make a decision based on our findings. We will pursue township and group housing projects in the residential sector. Our strategy to resurrect stalled projects may not significantly impact new demand, but it will bring relief to dissatisfied homebuyers who have been holding their breath. Our effort is to enhance the overall consumer sentiment and helping to fix the supply side.”