Mihir Mehta, A Mumbai-based Investment Banker Successfully Executed Transactions In The F&B Space In India Amidst COVID-19

Mihir Mehta joined Ashika Group, a diversified financial services business in 2015 and self-learned the ropes of Investment Banking, a role usually reserved for older and more experienced finance professionals. The then-newcomer in the finance world developed skills and acumen beyond his years and crossed several precocious milestones – most recent of all would be transactions executed in the F&B sectors once the lockdown was announced.

In 2020, during the pandemic, when the F&B sector is amongst the worst affected, Ashika Capital facilitated a one-of-a-kind deal for Independence Brewing Company, one of the largest & oldest microbreweries in India. Miadiamante Food & Beverage Private

Limited has acquired a majority stake in the company via purchase from Indus Brew LLC.

This is one of the few transactions that has been successfully executed in the F&B space in India. In Feb 2020, Ashika Capital secured an investment of 12 crores from investor Adar Poonawalla for an upcoming cookie brand Sweetish House Mafia. Mihir Mehta was invited to join the coveted board of the Association of Investment Bankers in India (AIBI) as the youngest Director to be inducted on the Board.

Mihir Mehra along with Chirag Jain, CEO of Ashika Capitals actively chairs the wing of merchant banking, valuations, and transactions advisory under Ashika Capital. Over the years, the team has orchestrated significant strategic investments under his leadership, with transaction & valuation advisory to the tune of about USD 250 million+.

The Mumbai-based Investment Banker believes that the growth of any business, the building block is financial capital. Over the years, Ashika Capital has enjoyed the distinction of being a young firm with an unconventional and disruptive approach to investment banking.