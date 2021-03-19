Mika Medical, the First Developer and Manufacturer of Needlefree Injection System (Comfort-in) in Korea, is Entering the Global Market

Busan, Korea, South : Mika Medical’s needle free injection system is suitable for people who fear needle pain and diabetic patients in need of frequent insulin administration. Micro-sized holes on the surface of the nozzles, strong spring pressure, and a high-velocity jets of medication, allow medication to penetrate into the human body without causing any pains by removing the conventional needles.

Established in 1990, Mika Medical’s needle free injection system is suitable for people who fear needle pain and diabetic patients in need of frequent insulin administration. Micro-sized holes on the surface of the nozzles, strong spring pressure, and a high-velocity jets of medication, allow medication to penetrate into the human body without causing any pains by removing the conventional needles.

Comfort-in does not alter the efficacy of the drug compared to regular needle injections, with some studies showing the technology to actually increased efficacy. This is good news for children who are afraid of needles and diabetics who suffer skin damage caused by frequent needle injections.

Mika Medical has donated “pain-free self-injection needle free” for young diabetic patients through the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT). Comfort-in was delivered to 25 children, demonstrating its commitment to helping people lead a better life.

After launching development and production of needle free injection in 2013, Mika Medical has taken the spotlight in Korea. A global company with agents in Europe, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, Mika has a rich history of participating in exhibitions around the world, and holds domestic and international patent technology and design registration certificates.

Based on the company’s motto of promoting a healthy life, they look forward to further progress by Mika Medical, which is pushing forward with growth and expansion in the domestic and international medical markets.