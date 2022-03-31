Mikasa Floors from the house of Greenlam Industries Ltd. unveils Collection 2022 for wood lovers and connoisseurs of fine living

National, March 31, 2022: Greenlam Industries Ltd., among the world’s best surfacing products company is known to deliver nothing but the best to their consumers, with its flagship brand Mikasa Floors unveils ‘Collection 2022’. The collection captures the warm hues of nature in over 24 new products making it a total offering of 46 products with unique colours and designs of nature present in long planks, chevron, herringbone, staircase, and accessories.

Mikasa being true to its customers in offering engineered wood floors provides solidity and stability with the epitome of authenticity. The latest launch ‘Collection 2022’ reflects the true love for nature and its minutest details. The Collection 2022 offers two new collections for the exquisite look and feel- Weathered Collection and Arte Collection.

The Mikasa Weathered collection offers floors with unique designs and accentuated natural features. It highlights the real character of the wood with the knots, variation in colours, textures and strikes the correct balance between machine intervention and natural guidance.

The Mikasa Arte collection displays bespoken works of art and craftsmanship. For charming, timeworn appeal – each plank is hand-scraped or saw cut to produce minor grooves and undulations reminiscent of a naturally aged floor. This handcrafted collection offers a stunning mix of rich auburn and deep chocolate tones brought to life by man, machine, and material combinations.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries Ltd., said, “At Greenlam, we strive to stay ahead of the curve and offer the latest of trends to our patrons. Building on this philosophy, the Mikasa Collection 2022 range is inspired by a consumer demand and interest towards floors that make them feel closer to nature. Through our brand Mikasa, we offer real wood floors that are evergreen and are engineered to stand the test of time even with minimal maintenance. We pride ourselves in being able to provide the best.”

Collection 22 offers 11 new aesthetic colours and 24 new products making it a total offering of 46 products that blend into your interior seamlessly, along with new floor-grade offerings of Classic, Rustic, Millrun, and Feature. For a better visual experience, we have also incorporated the Mikasa Visualizer that visualizes your imagination beforehand. With this tool, you can experience a vast range of Mikasa Floors in your room space. You just have to upload your room picture or select the room on Mikasa visualizer and pick the one that fits rights to your living space.

Along with aesthetic appearance, these floors offer strength and stability in any climatic condition and come with a warranty of up to 30 years. Easy to install, remove and re-install with its revolutionary technology of plankloc, these real wood floors are present across the country with its vast distribution network. Truly a symphony of shades, surfaces, and textures, Mikasa’s portfolio offers the largest variety of real wood floors along with matching accessories and minimal maintenance.