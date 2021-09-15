Milan-based digital business consultant Niharika Pandey partners with Studio MG to make life easier for expats in Italy by simplifying financial & legal counsel

Niharika Pandey, a Milan-based digital business consultant, has teamed-up with the auditing firm Studio Associato Magnaghi Giannotto (Studio MG) to reach out towards international clients & expatriates currently living in Milan, Italy.

Established in 2006 and located in Milan, Studio MG is an industrious group of business consultants, accountants and statutory auditors who provide comprehensive advice on matters regarding taxes and accounting. It’s cosmopolitan approach to corporate issues such as national and international tax compliance, planning, transfer pricing issues, VAT and tax advice for non-residents was what pulled Niharika in.

Originally hailing from Mumbai, Niharika initially faced difficulties while living in Italy as an expatriate due to the country’s complex legal and bureaucratic system. “When I first started to work, I had no clue where to begin. It was only after meeting several chartered accountants that I met Mauro- a partner at Studio MG. I was ecstatic to have finally found a young man with passion for his work, understanding towards expatriates and fluency in English. Mauro guided me for one and a half years both financially & bureaucratically and I couldn’t be more grateful about it,” she says.

This kind of meticulous counsel was what made Niharika decide to join hands with Studio MG in order to spread awareness digitally amongst the foreigners living in Italy — be it students or professionals — who might require similar services. This collaboration resulted in the conversion of the website content into English and also helped to kickstart the creation of the company’s social media platforms. Niharika regularly creates explanatory content for Studio MG that helps to simplify various concepts and educate foreigners through multiple social media channels.

Studio MG offers three major advantages to its clients: the integrative and professional experience of its members, being a one-stop consulting service for transnational support, and having a person available to contact at all times. Niharika undertakes intense research in order to generate educational write-ups, for she believes that the process of creating content can teach her a great deal as well.