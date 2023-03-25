Miles for Meals’ 10 KM marathon organized by IIIT Bangalore at 6 am

As part of our year-long Silver Jubilee Celebrations, IIITB in collaboration with ELCIA will be organising a 10 KM long marathon in electronic city on April 01, 2023. The marathon has been positioned as “Miles for Meals” with a campaign to collect funds for mid-day meal for needy school students studying in Government Schools in and around electronic city.

The united strength of a society is mirrored through the vulnerable community it feeds. IIITB has always risen to such benevolent opportunities.