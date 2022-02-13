Milestone of Bengal Peerless Housing Development Company Ltd.’s Latest Venture Avidipta II HIG

Kolkata, 13th February, 2022: Avidipta Phase II HIG, on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass will take the consumers to the world of new age of Luxury and Premium living in the heart of the city. Spreading at 2.63 acres, Avidipta Phase II HIG is an adobe of tranquility. The property consists of two 47 storied towers: Diamond and Platinum, the tallest towers in the vicinity. Amid the pandemic Bengal Peerless Housing Development Company Ltd. has managed to complete the 47th floor of the Platinum Tower of its latest venture Avidipta II HIG. In order to commemorate this achievement a celebration was held at Avidipta Phase II HIG. The ceremony was graced with the presence of Shri Madan Mitra, Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly along with Mr. Ketan Sengupta, CEO of Bengal Peerless Housing Development Company Ltd. today.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Madan Mitra said, “It is incredible how these people have managed to almost complete this majestic building in the economic uncertainty during COVID. I feel honored that they have invited me on such an auspicious day. My best wishes to the Bengal Peerless team.”

Addressing the Media Mr. Ketan Sengupta, CEO of Bengal Peerless Housing Development Company Ltd. said, “Having a home is a lifetime investment, this pandemic has made all of us realize that. The construction work was on a halt after the initial lockdowns. It is truly commendable how the entire workforce engaged into this project managed to accelerate the work pace to a success. Avidipta Phase II HIG is the epitome of fine living; it is one of the tallest housing complexes in the city. Avidipta II HIG is the heaven of tranquility made up of two 47-story towers: Diamond and Platinum. Hopefully we’ll complete this project by the end of 2023.”

About Bengal Peerless Housing Development Company Ltd: Bengal Peerless endeavors to provide space to all while demanding the very least. They believe in the individual right to grow and prosper within a luxury living environment and commercial viable business space. They offer space, which is affordable as well as completely secured. Since its inception in April 1994, Bengal Peerless has successfully built about 5000 numbers of dwelling units for people of all sections of the society. The Company is planning construction of further 3000 dwelling units over a period of next four years. Bengal Peerless remains dedicated to their commitment of providing dwellings and commercial spaces of the highest quality.