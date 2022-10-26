Milestone Systems Introduces Milestone Kite for Small- to Medium-sized Businesses and Organizations

India – October 26, 2022

Milestone Systems continues to increase its range of on-premises, hybrid-cloud, and cloud-native data-driven video technology solutions; the new Milestone KiteVideo Surveillance as a Service(VSaaS) complements Milestone’s existing XProtect on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Milestone Kite is a simple, secure, and scalable VSaaSsolution for small- to medium-sized businesses, where XProtect on AWS is optimized for the enterprise market.

Milestone Kite is the ideal choice for single or distributed organizations that need an easy way to centrally manage all their sites in one unified system. Providing continuous access to new features with little or no maintenance effort, it is designed for small-medium businesses and enterprises with high value,less complexity, and multiple geographic locations such as banks, retail chains, schools, and residential buildings. Powered by the Arculescloud platform, Milestone Kite is a simple, secure, scalable, and cost-effective cloud video management solution with integrated video analytics and access control functions. It will be available in early 2023.