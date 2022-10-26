Milestone Systems Introduces Milestone Kite for Small- to Medium-sized Businesses and Organizations

India – October 26, 2022
Milestone Systems continues to increase its range of on-premises, hybrid-cloud, and cloud-native data-driven video technology solutions; the new Milestone KiteVideo Surveillance as a Service(VSaaS) complements Milestone’s existing XProtect on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Milestone Kite is a simple, secure, and scalable VSaaSsolution for small- to medium-sized businesses, where XProtect on AWS is optimized for the enterprise market.
Milestone Kite is the ideal choice for single or distributed organizations that need an easy way to centrally manage all their sites in one unified system. Providing continuous access to new features with little or no maintenance effort, it is designed for small-medium businesses and enterprises with high value,less complexity, and multiple geographic locations such as banks, retail chains, schools, and residential buildings. Powered by the Arculescloud platform, Milestone Kite is a simple, secure, scalable, and cost-effective cloud video management solution with integrated video analytics and access control functions. It will be available in early 2023.
“India is a key market for Milestone Systems. With a huge ecosystem of SMEs here, we understand and recognize the importance of offering a range of hybrid-cloud solutions to address different segment customer needs. We have been making investments in VSaaS offerings for many years to prepare for the future. As more small- to mid-sized organizations search for a cloud-based video technology solution that is easy to deploy, simple to use, has low bandwidth requirements, is scalable across locations, and is secure — Milestone Kite becomes the most logical choice. Milestone and Arcules have now joined forces to help serve this segment of the market,” said Thomas Jensen, CEO of Milestone Systems.
“Arcules was created to be at the forefront of innovation with a focus on building a powerful, easy-to-use new cloud offering for smaller organizations or larger organizations geographically dispersed with satellite or remote locations. What we’ve achieved is a cloud-native solution that is future-proof, scalable, and characterized by simplicity. Milestone customers no longer need to physically visit multiple sites or spend time on maintenance, they can simply install the gateway and be done. Kite will automatically integrate access control data with the incoming video data to enable access-based video verification, view camera feeds, and obtain immediate situational awareness,” said Andreas Pettersson, CEO of Arcules.