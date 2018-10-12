Milind Pant joins Amway as Chief Executive Officer

Amway, the world’s largest direct selling company, today announced Milind Pant as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Pant joins Amway from Yum! Brands where he was recently president of Pizza Hut International. Mr. Pant will report directly to and hold a seat on Amway’s Board of Directors effective January 2, 2019. This is a new position for Amway, a business that has been family run since its beginning in 1959.

“Milind brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to help lead Amway to even greater heights,” Amway Chairman Steve Van Andel said. “We’re confident his leadership and strong track record of driving growth and transformational change will go far in advancing Amway’s focus on empowering entrepreneurs and meeting customer needs with exclusive and innovative products.”

Milind comes to Amway from Yum! Brands where he most recently served as President of Pizza Hut International, leading the international division through growth across Asia, India, and Europe while overseeing more than 9,000 Pizza Hut stores outside the U.S. and the advancement of e-commerce and digital strategies. Prior to joining Yum! Brands, he spent 14 years with Unilever in a variety of executive roles, including Vice President of Foods for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey. Milind and his wife Amrita live in Dallas.

Amway has been co-led by Van Andel who has served as Amway Chairman since 1995 and Doug DeVos who has served as Amway’s President since 2002. Both will move to Amway’s Board of Directors where they will serve as co-chairs. Amway, a business started by Jay Van Andel and Rich DeVos, will continue to be family-owned and family-led. The overall management and leadership of the business will be assumed by Milind.

“The Van Andel and DeVos families remain committed to building on our fathers’ legacy of bringing to all people an opportunity to have a business of their own,” Amway President Doug DeVos said. “Given Amway’s strong foundation and leadership in the industry, we’ve never been more confident in the business’ future and we’re excited to welcome Milind to the Amway family.”