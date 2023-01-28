Milind Soman flags off Invincible Women Saree Run on Republic Day

Mumbai…January 28, 2023…Milind Soman flagged off the Invincible Women Saree Run at Shivaji Park on Republic Day, 26th January 2023. The 3 km Invincible Women Saree Run is the first promo event organized to announce the First Edition of Invincible Women Run to be held on 19th Feb 2023 at Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai.

Invincible Women’s Saree Run was organized with an aim to break the stereotype that fitness activities can only be performed in modern attire like T-shirts, track pants & Shoes. The invincible women choose to overcome this pressure from society & embrace the culture while understanding the importance of fitness.

Through this initiative, women have shown their love for Saree and also spread the message that saree or any attire is not a barrier in keeping themselves FIT & FANTASTIC. Over 70 women enthusiastically participated dressed in traditional attire ranging from six to nine yards sarees.

Milind Soman, Face of the Invincible Women said, “I am very happy to be associated with an event that provides an opportunity and support to women who want to push their mental barriers and do incredible things when it comes to fitness. So many people in our society today have forgotten the immense physical and mental capability that they are blessed with as human beings and often find the idea of running 5km or walking 10km tough. The fact that these women, even at the age of 40 or 50, with no previous experience of any exercise or sport, can even imagine themselves running 50km or 100km, is just so inspiring!

Ankita Konwar, “Founder of Invincible Women and Director of Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP said, “Running brings change to each runner’s life but ultra-running changes one’s perspective towards life.

Us women thrive when it comes to endurance.

We are designed stronger to fight longer.

Running a marathon is a big test of the mind in itself but when you have to expand your mind to carry on after the marathon distance, that requires extra courage.

It requires one to be absolutely determined, committed, and dedicated.

To keep the thoughts, doubts, and fears in check and logically resonate with each one while running an ultra-marathon, requires a huge amount of mental strength.

Hence everyone who’s participating in this event is an invincible woman.

Invincible Women want to celebrate and encourage each woman who has this fight in themselves.

I am so happy to be a part of it.”

INVINCIBLE WOMEN RUN

Health is a choice & women in society are finally embracing it! The First Edition of Invincible Women on 19th Feb 2023 at Inorbit Mall, Malad, Mumbai. The initiative is to encourage women from all walks of life to take up some form of exercise, of their choice, for their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The Invincible Women’s platform aims to inspire as many women as possible and address issues that might stop or restrict them from prioritizing health. The Invincible Women Run will provide a unique, safe & empowering platform for women to thrive in their fitness journey & our aim is to unify and strengthen a fitness & well-being movement amongst women from all strata of society. Running is just the beginning and the gateway to freedom!

Invincible Women is scheduled on the 18th & 19th of February in Mumbai. It will have 6 run categories as mentioned below:

Limitless 100k

Super75k

Fabulous 50k

10k

5k

3k

The participants will receive:

Running Bib Number

T-shirt

Finisher Medal

E- certificate for all the participants

Timing certificate for the participant who has opted for the chip

Refreshment post run on the main day

And above all, an amazing life-changing opportunity!

Invincible Women Special Initiatives during the event: