Miller Mid-America Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Agency owner Shawn Miller previously served in the Air Force for 23 years before retiring

(St. Louis, Mo., Jan. 27, 2023) Miller Mid-America Insurance Agency recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Founded in 2022, the veteran-owned and operated Miller Mid-America Insurance Agency was created by owner Shawn Miller. The full-service agency is located at 15 Old State Capital Rd. in Springfield, Illinois. Miller Mid-America Insurance agency specializes in auto, home, commercial, and life insurance.

Prior to working in the insurance industry, Miller served as a special agent and investigator before retiring from the Air Force after 23 years. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Administration from Bellevue University located in Bellevue, Nebraska.

“We joined the family-owned Valley Insurance Agency Alliance because they focus on helping independent insurance agencies strive to meet their full potential,” said Miller Mid-America Insurance Agency owner Shawn Miller. “We look forward to achieving our dreams of becoming a truly independent business thanks to the alliance’s support and comprehensive services.”

Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $11 billion national alliance.

For more information about Miller Mid-America Insurance Agency, call (217) 718-5990 or visit www.millermidamerica.com.