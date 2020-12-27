MIMI Homes, A Premium Interior& Home Décor Brand Unveils New Collection

Put the finishing touches to your home with the newly launched “home décor accessories and fashion-forward furniture” collection by MIMI Homes. The premium interior and home décor brand’s latest collection is designed with elegance and sophistication, giving you unmatched comfort and unrivaled contemporary style.

Boasting bold designs, elegant shapes in seasonal hues, the conspicuous home décor accessories collection features distinctly structured rich neutrals, eclectic designs, and aesthetic statement pieces. MIMI Homes collection also has a wide range of trendy upholstery furniture including sofas, beds, coffee tables, consoles, bookshelves, bar units, etc.

Featuring ivory and gold accessories, statement marble detailing, and warm walnut woods, all pieces in the collection are created with meticulous attention to detail and high-quality workmanship to make each piece one of a kind. The stunning interior and home decor pieces fit into any aesthetic and would bring a sense of serenity into your home.

Add a statement to the center of any lounge with a sleek and stylish table from MIMI Homes. Pair the sofa with a side table worthy of attention with one of the beautiful options. Go contemporary with a unique antique side table made by reused wood and iron legs or go for the inverted trapezoidal table with marble top and an iron base coated in a gold coffee table – each just as striking as the other. Mimi Jumabhoy is the Managing Director of MIMI Homes. Hurry! now is the perfect opportunity to change up your space to make it more like your style.