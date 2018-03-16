Mindkraft 2018 Annual National Level Techno-Management Fiesta by Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences

Mindkraft-2018, the annual National Level Techno-Management Fiesta, organized by Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences was inaugurated on March 15th by Chief guest, Prof. P.B Sunil Kumar, Director of IIT Palakkad.

The Chief Guest Prof. P.B Sunil Kumar advised the budding engineers of Karunya to stay connected, to have an open mind and to be sensitive to the issues plaguing the society. These issues are the ones that will serve as problem statements for research and innovation. Every invention and discovery has resulted because of the inquisitiveness of mankind to understand the universe around him.

Stephen Hawking said, “Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change”. It is necessary that students strive to inculcate adaptability in them. He also encouraged the students to be concerned not only about their own kith and kin but also to be thoughtful about the society at large. He insisted that students should exhibit total dedication in everything they do. He emphasized on the fact that more than earning a degree, the outcome of the knowledge gained is important.

The session was presided over by Dr. P. Mannar Jawahar, Vice Chancellor. Dr.Ridling Margaret Waller, Pro Vice Chancellor delivered the welcome address. The Mindkraft souvenir was released by the Chief guest during the inaugural ceremony.

The event would continue for the next 2 days and would showcase inspiring and creative ideas brought out by students of engineering, arts and sciences. This year Mindkraft has received registrations of about 1000 students from 75 institutions from Tamilnadu and neighbouring states.

The 11th magnificent rendition of Mindkraft features more than 55 technical events, 26 workshops with active industrial collaborations, and an interactive technical talk with experts from various walks of life. The lighting and decorations have kindled the curiosity of students throughout the event, while the food stalls and games have been a constant source of food and entertainment. The drone racing competition attracted the students very much.

The first day of Mindkraft has ended on a positive, enriching and productive note, while a plethora of nerve wrecking and nail biting events are still lined up in the upcoming days.

Students and Institutions could still utilize this opportunity and experience the technical extravaganza.