Mindtree reports second quarter FY21 results

BANGALORE, India and WARREN, N.J.: Mindtree, a global technology services and Digital transformation company, guiding its clients to achieve faster business outcomes, announced its consolidated results today for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 as approved by its board of directors.

“I am pleased and encouraged with our performance in delivering a broad-based growth with revenue of $261M and EBITDA of 19.6% for the quarter. We appreciate the trust from our clients and thank our employees for their unrelenting dedication and collaborative spirit during these unprecedented times. Our approach of Redefining Possibilities in the new normal for businesses enabled us to deliver a balanced H1 performance. This has helped to reinforce confidence on our strategy to build on existing strengths and drive profitable growth by being the business transformation partner for our clients, developing future ready talent and delivering value to all our stakeholders,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended September 30, 2020

In USD: Revenue at $261 million (growth of 3.1% q-o-q / decline of 3.7% y-o-y) Net profit at $34.3 million (growth of 21.5% q-o-q / 79.2% y-o-y)

In INR: Revenue at ₹19,260 million (growth of 0.9% q-o-q / 0.6% y-o-y) Net profit at ₹2,537 million (growth of 19.1% q-o-q / 87.9% y-o-y)



Other highlights: