MiniKlub Introduces CUTE range- A sustainable fashion range for Kids using recycled pet bottles

Fashion comes at an astonishing environmental cost. While the impact of the clothing industry in terms of pollution, water use, carbon emissions and soil erosion is increasing, the need for a shift to sustainable fashion is evident. Sustainability is a new fad which is growing rapidly in international market. International brands which are offering sustainable fashion across different markets are already started offering the sustainable range of clothing to consumers in India.

While everyone is becoming conscious about sustainability and doing their bit towards recycling, India’s leading kids wear brand MiniKlub that is progressing towards a sustainable future, Miniklub is proud to bring an exclusive range of baby clothes made from recycled pet bottles. Named as Cute (Caste Aside, Undo, Twirl, Embrace). This initiative prevents plastics from going to landfill and the ocean. About 6 bottles is being recycled to make a T-shirt, 6 bottles to make a bodysuit, 9 bottles to make a sleep suit, 5 for a legging and 9 for a dress, PET is just as good as virgin polyester, but takes less resources to make. Miniklub has ensured this specially made fabric from recycling process is safe, comfortable & skin friendly for the little ones.

Revamp your baby’s wardrobe this season with MiniKlub’s Cute Pet Bottles Range and make a difference!