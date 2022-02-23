MiniKlub “New collection for a cheerful new season”- Spring Summer 22’

The happiness of dressing your lil ones is priceless. As children tend to grow fast, parents always find it challenging to find the right clothing for the season.

MiniKlub is the destination for your shopping this summer, brand offers a thoughtfully crafted range of apparel, accessories and baby products for newborns to 8 years old.

Take a look at the new collection that is inspired by sunny beaches followed by an earthy collection taking ques from mother nature or pick the sporty and casual graphic range for the high energy kids.

In SS22 collection MiniKlub has ensured to deliver style, comfort and sustainable clothing. The brand is introducing “loungewear” which offers cool looks, relaxed fits and comfortable styling for 2–6-year-old kids and our collection made out of “Plastic Bottles” ensures our contribution towards sustainable fashion without compromising on safety and comfort of our minis.

Hit the stores right now as MiniKlub update them every month with new styles for this season.

Incepted in 2013, MiniKlub, from the house of First Steps Babywear, has emerged as a fast-growing omni-channel brand with a presence in over 450 plus multi-brand outlets, leading e-retailers and exclusive brand stores – both physical and online. Having successfully marked its presence in 25 cities with 45 exclusive brand stores, Miniklub takes utmost care while designing the products with the comfort and safety of babies is a priority. Miniklub also takes pride in following a sustainable manufacturing process while bringing the best quality products to the market. The retailer today has a current network of 450+ multi-brand outlets with a solid presence on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart and Ajio.

Store timings: 11AM – 9PM