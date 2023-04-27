Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women & Child Welfare, Telangana Unveils Conference Hall at KLH Global Business School, Hyderabad

Hyderabad 27th April, India – KL Deemed to be University – India’s leading University has unveiled the state-of-the-art conference hall at KLH Global Business School Campus, Hyderabad. The conference hall was inaugurated by Smt. Satyavathi Rathod, Minister for Tribal Welfare, Women & Child Welfare, Telangana, in a glittering function. The Minister also released the KLEEE (PHASE-3) and KLMAT results. Shri. Arekapudi Gandhi, Govt. Whip, MLA, TRS, Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Rangareddy, Telangana, had inaugurated the Library at the campus. Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University, Dr. G. Pardhasaradhi Varma, Vice Chancellor, and other senior officials graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University said, “We believe in constant up-gradation of the infrastructure, and this latest addition is a testament to our vision of providing nothing but the best to our students. This Conference hall will provide students with a dynamic space to engage in knowledge-sharing and collaborative learning. Our Global Business School campus is an ultra-modern B-School dedicated to its internationally normative business courses. Our focus is on nurturing entrepreneurial and vision-driven students who contributes in nation building.“

For the academic year 2023-24, the admission counseling process for both campuses located in Vijayawada and Hyderabad is scheduled to commence on April 27th. The university aims to provide fee concessions for those who achieved top scores in the entrance tests and offered 100 crores Scholarships for Merit Students. Nearly 1 lakh students appeared for KLEEE and KLECET entrance exams. KL Deemed to be University is highly regarded for its groundbreaking accomplishments in numerous fields, such as engineering, management, and fine arts, and more.