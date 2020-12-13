Minister Malla Reddy flags off Rotary ICU Ambulance for free usage of 50 plus Old Age Homes

Minister Malla Reddy today inaugurated Rotary ICU Ambulance here in the city in a brief function held at Mahavir Hospital at Masabadtakn. The Rotary ICU Ambulance is for free usage of 50 plus Old Age Homes spread across tri-cities of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad.

The Ambulance was procured at Rs 22 lakh was handed over to Mahavir Hospital who will maintain and provide free ambulance service to the 4000 senior citizens living in 50 plus Old Age Homes

Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise in support with BHEL-GE arranged the ambulance

After the inauguration, Malla Reddy formally handed over a Key to Motilalji Balghat, Chairman of Mahavir Hospital & Research Centre with whom Rotary Club entered an agreement for its maintenance and free service to the old age homes. The key was handed over in the presence of Mr. Lalit Sankrani, MD, and Mr Prabhakar, CFO of BHEL-GE Gas Turbine Services (P) Ltd and Rotarian K. Prabhakar, District Governor Elect-2021-2022, Rotary Dist-3150.

We know the ambulance. But, what is ICU(Intensive Care Unit) Ambulance? ICU Ambulance is equipped with all the life saving medical equipment and devices such as First Aid Box, Small Oxygen Cylinder, Regulator, Flow Meter, Humidifier, Oximeter, BP Apparatus, Ventilator, Monitor, Suction Machine and Syringe Pump and other to handle emergency health care challengers while the patient is being shifted to the hospital. These lifesaving devices are fitted in the Ambulance on the advice of the many critical care specialists working at Mahavir Hospital and Apollo Hospital. This ICU Ambulance will benefit 4000 senior citizens and others informed Rotarians Rajesh Pamani, Srinivas Gumidelli, Vijay Rathi of Rotary Club of Sunrise Secunderabad and Trust who are associated with the project.

According to Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise and its study, there are more than 50 Old Age Homes in and around the city inhabiting about 4000+ old age persons (male and female). It has become a challenge for these old age homes to arrange an Ambulance in dire emergencies due to high costs and long-distance from most of the hospitals.

Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise / Rotary Sunrise Service Trust have identified this requirement and approached BHEL-GE with this proposal to sponsor the Ambulance for meeting this requirement. BHEL-GE have readily agreed to sponsor the Ambulance costing around 22 lakhs from their CSR funds. Subsequently, Mahavir hospital has joined them to take care of all the Operating Expenses of the Ambulance and also agreed to take care of the Ambulance requirements of Old Age Homes. With tie-ups with these two organisations in place, a TATA Winger Ambulance with Life Saving Device of Ventilator System has been purchased.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Lalit Sankrani, MD, and Mr Prabhakar, CFO of BHEL-GE Gas Turbine Services (P) Ltd said, it took just ten seconds for us to decide and sponsor the Ambulance because we were connected to the project as it is helping the elderly. We helped for this project with our CSR Funds he said.

In a function held followed by the inauguration, which was also joined by Minister T. Srinivas Yadav. Speaking on the occasion, Malla Reddy lauded their efforts in providing free ambulance service to the senior citizens living in the homes for the aged.

He also urged both Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise and BHEL to help school students with infrastructure building and setting up RO Plant in Jawahar Nagar which is falling in his constituency in Medchal. Jawaharnagar has the biggest GHMC dump yard and people around that place, especially children need better facilities he said.

Motilalji Balghat, Chairman, Mahavir Hospital & Research Centre said the Ambulance project is the need of the hour.

T. Srinivas Yadav said serving poor is our responsibility.

Rotarian Srinivas Gumidelli, the project chairman said their association with BHEL is a very long time and BHEL has extended support to the extent of Rs 1 crore under various projects so far.

District Governor Elect, Prabhakar said Rotary is associated with Mahavir Hospital for Dialysis project also at Secunderabad which is a 12 bedded facility. This facility will be expanded very soon.

Followed by the inauguration of Rotary ICU Ambulance, Mahavir Hospital also inaugurated its Auditorium which was graced by Ministers T. Sreenivas Yadav and Etela Rajender.