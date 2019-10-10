Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh visits Globus Infocom at the India International Security Expo, 2019

GLOBUS Infocom a “Make in India Brand“ and one of the most innovatory organization that provides advanced technological solutions participated in the 22th International Security Expo 2019 held from 3th to 5th October 2019 in Delhi, Pragati Maidan.

Today, Honourable Minister of Defense – Mr. Rajnath Singh attended the 22th International Security Expo 2019 and visited the Globus Infocom display, where he interacted with Ms. Kiran Dham CEO, Globus Infcom and discussed about the Defence & Homeland Security products and more.

Expressing her views, Ms. Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom Limited said, “We are honoured to have hosted Mr. Rajnath Singh at the India International Security Expo, today. I am delighted for his gracious presence at the Globus Infocom display and asked about the surveillance products that we manufacture. He also appreciated the work and high end technology that we are offering in India.”

While talking to Ms Kiran Dham at the Expo he appreciated the Indian manufacturers such as, Globus Infocom Mr. Singh said “India cannot remain dependent on imported weapons for long and that it did not align with the country’s plans to become a superpower”.

Security Expo is a strong business platform offering tremendous opportunities for forging partnerships for joint venture, B2B , Showcase of capabilities, product and service in defence and home land security by India and as well as foreign companies and much more.