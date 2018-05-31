IL&FS Skills, a joint initiative of IL&FS Education & National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC), organized a certificate distribution ceremony for successful trainees of PMKVY RPL in Agriculture Sector for Dairy Farmer/Entrepreneur, Tuber Crop Cultivator and Maize Cultivator Job Roles at Community Center, Amnour, Chappra, Bihar.

Fifteen successful trainees were awarded certificates by Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Member of Parliament and former Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India; Shrimati Neelam Pratap Singh; Shri C N Gupta, MLA, Chhapra; Shrimati Anu Singh, BJP Mahila Morch President; Shrimati Bhawana Verma, Representative, NSDC and Shri Rohit Kumar, SDO Amnour, Chhapra.

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme in the Agriculture sector under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India was launched at Ishrauli Bazar, Madhora, Saran, Bihar on 22nd February 2018. The ceremony was graced by Dr. Prem Kumar, Hon’ble Minister of Agriculture, Government of Bihar, Shri Gyan Chandra Manjhi, Ex-MLA, Garkha and Shri Vinay Singh, Ex MLA, Sonpur. The ceremony was attended by Ms. Bhawana Verma, Official from NSDC, Mr. Amit Verma, Official from ASCI, local Panchayat members, Mukhiya from villages of across Chhapra. In total, attendees included over 1000 people including RPL trainees, community members, media and members of IL&FS Skills regional team in Bihar.

The Project Launch Ceremony was focused upon the RPL project launch and commencement of first batch of training. The ceremony also included welcome speech by hon’ble guests and trainers. The candidate welcome kits including a t-shirt/jacket, cap, notebook, pen etc. were distributed along with other course material and domain books.

Saran, being a predominantly agrarian district of Bihar state, agriculture is the main occupation of the people of the district and also their main source of livelihood. Livestock is very important in a district like Saran with a predominantly agricultural economy. Dairy farming is largely practiced as a traditional backyard activity and it represents a considerable share of income even for the poor households in cases where household with only dairy income is considered and Saran is also one of such district of Bihar. Although Saran is positioned to leverage the opportunities, farmers practicing dairy farming, paddy, wheat, maize and tuber crop cultivation are reportedly constrained due to structural and skill related gaps and other external factors also. Further, demand for Maize and Tuber crops is on the rise, and Saran District is endowed with deep, flat and fertile soil capable of sustaining crop production. In view of the above and to ensure sustainable means of livelihoods for the existing farmers by means of up-skilling and enhanced scope for better price realization of their produce, it has been envisaged by Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to structure a suitable Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) for these experienced farmers.

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) aims to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), which is a competency based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude. RPL is a platform to provide recognition to the informal learning or learning through work to get equal acceptance as the formal levels of education.

The programme aims to impart skills training for existing workers to align the competencies of the unregulated workforce to the NSQF under PMKVY RPL scheme. RPL focuses on enhancing the career/ employability opportunities of an individual as well as provide alternative routes to greater standards of living through skill enhancement. It also envisages providing opportunities for reducing inequalities based on certain privileged forms of knowledge over others. It is a process of assessment of an individual’s prior learning to give due importance to learning as an outcome rather than learning as a process.

IL&FS Skills has been allotted a target to train 10,000 farmers, including both men and women, in Saran district of Bihar, belonging to socially marginalized communities. Post completion of training, the farmers will be certified by Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI).

IL&FS Skills has conducted RPL program for multiple sectors including Agriculture, Apparel, Construction, Leather, Handicrafts & Carpet, Security, Tourism & Hospitality, RPL of Rashtrapati Bhawan employees, CRFP Jawans and street vendors through FSSAI in past as well, under the aegis of NSDC, and MSDE. This initiative of RPL under the PMKVY is expected to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training, which will help them secure a better livelihood.