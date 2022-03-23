Ministry of Civil Aviation confers Women in Aviation award to Kanika Tekriwal Reddy, CEO and Founder of JetSetGo Aviation

New Delhi, March, 2022: The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Women in Aviation – India Chapter has organised the Felicitation Ceremony to Celebrate Women’s Achievements in Indian Aviation sector – ‘Aaj Sawaren, Kal Sawaren’. The exclusive awards programme had been conducted to honour the rising stars in aviation which has been designed to recognize the achievements of women individuals working in the aviation and aerospace domains in India.

To recognise the contributions of women in the aviation industry and encourage aspiring women aviators for their further progression, Ministry of Civil Aviation has awarded the prestigious Women in Aviation title to, Kanika Tekriwal Reddy, CEO and Founder of JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd, an ascent to India’s private jet industry, who owns, manages and operates the largest private jets & helicopter fleets in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanika Tekriwal Reddy, Co-Founder & CEO, JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd, said, ‘’Every woman has the power to inspire and empower. Women leaders have made an impact in diverse fields and broken several glass ceilings. As a woman, I take it on myself to bring more women in Aviation. I personally mentor and encourage women to follow their dreams. We at JetSetGo, have pledged to hire more women in the leadership by 2025 and make our organisation women friendly. That said, we are the first private aviation company to hire women pilots and aim at changing the landscape for good. ‘’

The ceremony was presided by Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Hon’ble Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India, in the presence of Gen. (Dr.) V.K. Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Civil Aviation, & Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, Government of India, Shri Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India and other notable dignitaries.