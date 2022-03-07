Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India and Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) organize ‘India- Bangladesh Stakeholders’ Meet 2022′

Kolkata, 7 March 2022: Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in association with Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India organize a virtual session of ‘India- Bangladesh Stakeholders’ Meet 2022′ on Monday 7th March 2022 in the presence of Mr. Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution, Govt of India and the Office of Dr.Mashiur Rahman, Hon’ble Adviser, Economic Affairs to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Mr. Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce, and Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution, Govt of India said during the session, “We have organized the ‘India- Bangladesh Stakeholders’ Meet 2022′ today to review and discuss the progress of the Indian Bangladesh trade relationship. Both the countries have shared culturally a common root in the past and hopes that our friendship and economic, trade, import-export relationship blossoms with time. India aspires to take the bilateral relationship with Bangladesh to new heights and it has been strengthened since 2014. India is also the biggest trade partner of Bangladesh among the South-East Asian Countries. We would also like to give more focus on textile, jute products, digital health, agriculture, electronics and vaccine and other medicine development programmes with Bangladesh more efficiently and uninterrupted supply chain management between the two countries.”

The Office of Dr. Mashiur Rahman, Hon’ble Adviser, Economic Affairs to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh joined the session and mentioned “Bangladesh has been able to fight the pandemic more efficiently with the help of India and they are vaccinated with Indian vaccines for which the entire country is grateful and would like to cherish the relationship between two countries and reach many heights. Whenever Bangladesh has been associated with India in terms of economy and other things, it has always turned out to be fruitful for us. Though we would like to have more export relaxations from India for the ease of trade between the two countries.”

President of ICC, Mr. Pradeep Sureka commented during the session, “It is an honour for ICC to have been able to host India- Bangladesh Stakeholders’ Meet 2022′ and the honourable guests. We hope that the trade and bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh will soar high with time and both the countries will be immensely benefited from it.”