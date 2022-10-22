Ministry of Crab launches the first ever Crab Biryani

Mumbai, October 22, 2022: Mumbai’s premium seafood fine dining restaurant Ministry of Crab (MOC) has given its patrons one more reason to celebrate! The restaurant has launched a new lip-smacking dish — the Crab Biryani — to its already existing seafood menu! Customers can pre-book their order for small and large servings by dialing in six hours in advance for a bespoke Biryani experience.

The exclusive recipe curated by Chef Dharshan Munidasa features 1.5kg of the iconic mud crab (de-shelled after cooking) and premium Basmati rice cooked together in an aromatic blend of traditional Sri Lankan spices.

“Biryani is a very well-loved dish across India but what is commonly available is chicken and mutton biryani. I’m thrilled to break the mold and introduce the rich, wholesome flavors of our crab biryani to the world. This dish will give our customers at MOC an experience unlike any other. From the original flavors we use to the quality of crabs, to the way we serve it at the table, the crab biryani experience at the MoC is a class apart and we look forward to sharing the same with all the biryani lovers,” said Chef Dharshan Munidasa

The Crab Biryani at MoC is served in the same clay pot it is cooked in on ‘dum’ — a form of slow cooking that intensifies the aroma and flavor of a dish. The richness of the biryani is balanced by a fresh mint symbol hand-ground on a Miris Gala (grinding stone), a classic Malay pickle made to a family recipe of one of our staff members at the flagship in Colombo, and a light and creamy crab bisque gravy, all served along with the pot of biryani.

“Ministry of Crab has successfully captivated Indians with its thoughtfully curated premium seafood offerings since 2019. We’ve just added another feather to our cap with the launch of the first-ever Crab Biryani in India. We are confident that our customers will enjoy the flavourful unique Biryani experience in dine-in as well as delivery. This is sure to pick pace once word spreads about how special the dining experience is at MoC,” said Ajay Singhal, COO & Director, Gourmet Investments Pvt. Ltd. “We at Ministry of Crab, Mumbai are proud to bring our guests a Dharshan Munidasa original creation, a perfect melange of technique and flavor. India’s favorite dish biryani made with India’s best mud crab. Cooked to perfection with the best Sri Lankan spices and select Indian basmati rice. The accompaniments served along with the biryani (mint symbol, classic Malay pickle, and crab bisque) make the biryani experience wholesome and unique.” said Chef Jerry Thomas, Gourmet Investments Pvt. Ltd.

The unique Ministry of Crab experience includes dining at one of Mumbai’s iconic heritage properties, Zaveri House in Khar. The restaurant is known for its superior quality Indian mud crabs available in various sizes ranging from ½ kg, small, medium, large, XL, Kilo, Jumbo, Colossal, and OMG to the two-kg Crabzilla which is the largest crab on the menu.

The restaurant also recently added a vegetarian and non-vegetarian ‘set menu for two.