Ministry of Steel hosts Interactive Sessions on Policy Intervention and Improvement of Secondary Steel Sector

Hyderabad, 26th February: NMDC, India’s largest producer of iron ore organised a two-day Conference and Interactive Session, hosted by the Ministry of Steel, Government of India on 25th and 26th of February at Konark, Odisha with the objective to provide mineral-rich states an opportunity to present and deliberate on matters related to mining leases and environmental clearances of ongoing and new mining projects.

Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Steel, inaugurated the conference in the presence of Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste, Hon’ble Minister of State for Steel, Shri Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Hon’ble Minister for Steel & Mines, Odisha and Shri Rajvardhan Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Industrial and Investment Promotion, Madhya Pradesh. Senior officials from Central and State governments and Chairpersons of CPSEs under the Ministry of Steel were also present. 1st day of the conference concluded with discussions on issues pertaining to mining put forth by the Central and State governments.

On the second day, the Ministry of Steel had an interactive session with steel companies based in Odisha. Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Steel chaired the meeting which saw participation of officials of steel companies based in Odisha. Concerns of the industry were put forward by representatives from the companies which included a better environment for the industry especially in finance, logistics, environment, support for the small-scale industries in the sector.

Speaking during the session, the Minister lauded the government and the people of Odisha for their development initiatives such as the World Skill Centre. The Minister further stated that steel consumption will continue to increase due to the various programmes and schemes of the government, such as the Gatishakti Master Plan, in which the contribution of the secondary steel sector will be very high. NMDC hopes to expand its base in states like Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh that have a high production of iron ore.

Congratulating the team for organising the successful event, CMD Sumit Deb said, “Grateful to the MoS for hosting the ‘Conference of Ministers of Mines and Industries from States’ that saw participation from States and PSEs. This opportunity will keep inspiring us at NMDC to continue serving the nation by leveraging our social and production capital.”