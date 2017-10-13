Minute Maid Pulpy Mosambi Wins the Best New Product for 2017

Minute Maid Pulpy Mosambi bagged an award for the Best New Product Launch (Beverages) category at the ASSOCHAM FMCG Excellence Awards 2017.

The recently launched Minute Maid Pulpy Mosambi, made from the choicest of Indian Mosambi fruits locally sourced from Maharashtra, bagged the Best New Product Launch (Beverages), at the ASSOCHAM 3rd National Summit & Awards 2017 held in New Delhi.

The ASSOCHAM’s FMCG Excellence Awards 2017 was presented by Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Govt. of India and invited nominations from all Indian registered FMCG companies under 34 different categories.

Receiving the award on behalf of Coca-Cola India, Srideep Kesavan, Director, Juices Coca-Cola India & South West Asia said, “This award serves as an encouragement for each one of us at the Coca-Cola India. This recognition will act as a catalyst and inspire us to work harder as we aim to catalyze economic growth and build opportunities for farmers and local suppliers. More than 1,800 MT of the Mosambi fruit has already been sourced from Jalna in Maharashtra for the first phase of the Minute Maid Pulpy Mosambi production.”

In sync with the Prime Minister’s vision to double the farmer’s income by 2022, Coca-Cola India embarked on a transformational journey towards creating a sustainable Circular Economy using Indian fruits. An estimated 200,000 farmers will benefit from this 5-year roadmap of sourcing fruit pulp and fruit concentrate derived out of 2.10 MN tonnes of fruit.

The Minute Maid Pulpy Mosambi contains Mosambi juice and additional pulp that offers refreshing taste as well as appeases the taste buds.