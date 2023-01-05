Mirror Biologics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brian Cregger as Vice President of Engineering Research and Development

Wesley Chapel, FL, January 05, 2023 — Mirror Biologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Brian Cregger was appointed as Vice President of Engineering Research and Development effective January 3, 2023. Mr. Cregger assumes the critical role of leading the development of Mirror’s artificial lymph node bioreactor systems and automated manufacturing pods for the commercial production and distribution of living cell products.

Mr. Cregger has over 20 years of experience in automation systems engineering and software engineering development. Most recently, he served as a Senior Automation Engineer at On Demand Pharmaceuticals where he led hardware and software architecture design of prototype systems for the manufacture of cGMP synthetic chemistry precursors/API/Drug product and formulation pods.

Scott Filosi, CEO stated, “We are excited to add Brian to our growing, talented Mirror Biologics team. Brian will be heading our engineering programs which in collaboration with our bioprocessing and immunology teams are focused on being able to manufacture our living immune cell products in a manner that is both accessible and economical. The combination of his experience in automated GMP manufacturing systems and his leadership skills makes him uniquely suited to head our novel commercial development strategy.”

Brain Cregger stated: “I am excited to join Mirror Biologics and lead the effort to develop a novel commercial manufacturing system for living cell therapies. The Artificial Lymph Node bioreactor systems being developed by Mirror are designed to produce living cells at high density and with an economy of scale, requiring the incorporation of the artificial lung, artificial kidney, and artificial heart with the arterial, venous and capillary flow with supporting bioprocess control algorithms. The manufacturing pod and distribution system is a novel business model incorporating both automation and cloud-based control and monitoring systems and plug-and-play one-time-use disposable sets. I believe my background and expertise in GMP, automation, software, and mechanical design is well suited to bring these concepts to commercial deployment.”

Mr. Cregger started his automation career at the University of Central Florida where he studied Computer Science and Electronics/Photonics/Computer Engineering Technology while working in the Mechanical, Materials, and Aerospace Engineering Department in the School of Engineering. Over his 20+ years career in automation systems development Brian has successful developments in microfabrication, medical devices, bioprocessing, and cGMP compliant pharmaceutical production. Brian holds patents in novel microfabrication and sensor technology and his expertise includes software architecture and engineering, Labview, SCADA programming, mechanical design in Solidworks, and 21 CFR 11/211/820 compliant software and systems life cycle.