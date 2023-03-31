BANGALORE 2023: “Mission Meditation” drive by Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University across 150 centers in Bengaluru The Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University has launched “Mission Meditation” in Bengaluru that started in January and will culminate into a larger conglomeration of people on 2nd April 2023 with a public talk by world renowned speaker – Sister Shivani (Nari Shakti Awardee – Governor of India).

Sister Shivani’s Special Session – Meditation Magic

Day Date: Sunday, -2nd April 2023

Venue: Manpho Convention Centre, Hebbal

Time: 5.30 PM onwards

Entry free

Parking available at venue

Contact: (M): 9845075983 (Raghavendra Rao)

This will be the biggest meditation drive ever held in the country! Sister Leela (Head of the Bangalore Zone) stated that “Through this campaign we aim to teach people the unique method of ‘Just-A-Minute-Meditation’ that has proven to bust stress, improve efficiency, and stay focused while performing daily tasks”. The Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University is the world’s biggest women-led spiritual movement spread across 137 countries and is famous for teaching Rajyoga Meditation.

Seeing what the world has gone through in the last three years it is imperative that every human being takes time out and rediscovers himself all over again to find inner peace. In today’s turbulent times when emotional and mental stress is a common occurrence, the organization hopes to provide some sort of a practical relief to everyone through this meditation that they can perform even while doing daily tasks. While brushing your teeth, waiting for the kettle to boil, stuck in traffic, waiting for the computer to start, etc. The just- a-minute technique has proven successful in transforming ‘wasted time’ into ‘time for me’ that ultimately brings enjoyment even to the simplest of tasks.

Very recently, the Honourable President of India – Droupadi Murmu visited the Headquarters of the organization in Mount Abu and flagged off the RISE campaign (Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment). Even our beloved PM Shri Narendra Modi has highly appreciated the efforts of the entire team from Brahma Kumaris in uniting the youth towards meditation and also propagating cleanliness through the “Swachh Bharat” campaign.

Brahma Kumaris was founded in 1937 by Dada Lekhraj Kripalani, a retired Indian Business man, in Hyderabad, a city now in Pakistan. His spiritual name is Prajapita Brahma and he is lovingly called Brahma Baba. After experiencing a series of visions in 1936, he was inspired to create a school where the principles and practices of a virtuous and meditative.

life could be taught. Now the Brahma Kumaris has spread to over 137 countries on all continents and has had an extensive impact in many sectors as an international NGO.