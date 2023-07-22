Misty Hills to Lush Valleys -Embrace the Monsoon at These 6 Captivating Destinations in India

As the scorching summer gives way to the refreshing monsoon, it’s time to embrace the magic of the rainy season in India. The monsoon showers breathe new life into the landscapes, turning them into picturesque havens that offer respite from the humidity. And this is what calls for a monsoon vacation! A perfect time to embark on a magical journey to some of India’s most breathtaking destinations.

So, if you’re seeking to make your monsoon truly magical, we’ve curated a list of top places to visit in India that will leave you mesmerized by their beauty and charm. And with Sankash’s TNPL (Travel now and pay later) option, you can turn your dream of exploring these destinations into reality without worrying about immediate expenses. So, pack your bags and get ready for an enchanting monsoon adventure that will create memories to last a lifetime!

Coorg, Karnataka – The Scotland of India

Coorg, also known as Kodagu, is a gem in the Western Ghats known for its coffee plantations and misty hills. During the monsoon, Coorg is a lush green haven that charms visitors with its beauty. The picturesque Abbey Falls and the sacred Iruppu Falls are at their majestic best during the rainy season. Coorg’s serene landscapes and pleasant weather make it an ideal monsoon retreat.

Darjeeling, West Bengal – The Queen of the Hills

Darjeeling, with its lush tea gardens and the stunning view of Mount Kanchenjunga, becomes a surreal escape during the monsoon. The toy train ride through the misty landscapes is a memorable experience. With Sankash’s TNPL, you can surprise your best buddy with a journey to Darjeeling and enjoy the serenity of the hills without worrying about immediate expenses.

Lonavala, Maharashtra – The Monsoon Getawa

Nestled in the Sahyadri Mountains, Lonavala is a popular monsoon destination near Mumbai and Pune. The region comes alive during the rainy season, adorned with lush greenery and numerous waterfalls. The mist-covered valleys and the pleasant weather make Lonavala a favorite retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle. The monsoon offers a serene and rejuvenating experience in this picturesque hill station

Shillong, Meghalaya – The Abode of Clouds

Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, boasts of picturesque landscapes, beautiful lakes, and cascading waterfalls that bloom during the monsoon season. The city is shrouded in clouds, making it a dreamy and romantic destination. With Sankash’s TNPL, you can surprise your best friend with a trip to Shillong and soak in the tranquility of this hill station without any financial worries.

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya – The Wettest Wonder

Known as the wettest place on earth, Cherrapunji is a monsoon paradise like no other. The dense forests and rolling hills create an enchanting landscape that comes alive during the rainy season. Cherrapunji boasts stunning living root bridges, lush valleys, and captivating waterfalls like Nohkalikai and Seven Sisters. Embrace the romance of the rain as you explore this magical destination.

So, don’t let the rain dampen your spirits, and instead, embrace the magic of the monsoon by exploring these picturesque destinations and creating cherished memories with your loved ones.

Attributed to Abhilasha Negi, Co-founder, SanKash