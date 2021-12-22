MIT xPRO to upskill Indian professionals with in-demand Data Engineering Skills

MIT xPRO, a professional education program from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)— ranked as the number #1 University in the world according to QS World Rankings, 2021 and affiliated with 98 Nobel Prize winners— has launched a ten-month Post Graduate Certificate in Data Engineering program. This is the third program from MIT xPRO in collaboration with Emeritus in India and is most suited for mid-career professionals looking to acquire data engineering skills to effectively govern their organization’s data strategy, accelerate their career in data engineering and become a key decision-maker within the organization.

Companies today are being forced to respond faster and with more precision than ever. Data engineers are responsible for innovating and building pipelines that can turn raw data into a business advantage. Companies like Airbnb, Uber, and Robinhood are masters of leveraging real-time data, and many others are trying to understand how to do this. Data engineers are the problem solvers of the cyber-info world. The MIT xPRO Post Graduate Certificate in Data Engineering has been designed for participants to learn data engineering essentials: from building effective data architectures and warehouses to designing data models, streamlining data processing, automating data pipelines, data wrangling, and big data engineering. MIT xPRO’s immersive learning experience includes a mix of live weekly sessions and recorded lectures by global faculty and industry leaders. The program, spread over ten months, will also offer learners personalized feedback and the opportunity to develop a GitHub portfolio to excel in their career as data engineers.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Abel Sanchez, Research Scientist and Executive Director of MIT’s Geospatial Data Center said, “There is a rising demand for data engineers and their specialized expertise across industries. In fact, data engineering was the fastest-growing tech occupation last year (DICE Tech Job Report, 2020). We are pleased to extend MIT xPRO’s global collaboration with Emeritus in India to help empower professionals to thrive in the data age with the MIT xPRO edge.”

Advancements in data capture technologies estimate that by 2025, 463 exabytes of data will be created each day globally (TechJury, 2021). Data has evolved into a true strategic asset, and data engineering, being a core component of today’s data infrastructure, has emerged as a high-demand career. This program is best suited for mid-career professionals looking to advance their careers and move to key data engineering roles with a certificate from a globally recognized school. The program is delivered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a seamless high-impact learning and engagement experience. This cutting-edge online program begins on December 30, 2021, and has a program fee of USD 3,500, with flexible payment options and discounts for multiple enrollments. Interested applicants should visit the program page for more details and apply by December 29, 2021.