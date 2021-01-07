MIT World Peace University to host 2nd National Women’s Parliament 2021

New Delhi: MIT World Peace University today announced the 2nd National Women’s Parliament 2021 with an objective to promote the social, political and economic empowerment of women. The four-day virtual conference will have nine sessions from 11th to 14th January 2021 and the theme of the conference will be “Women in Leadership 4.0: Power, Progress & Change”.

This is the second edition of the conference, and this year’s theme has been formulated with the aim of promoting the social, political and economic empowerment of women across all strata of society and encouraging interaction between women of diverse backgrounds. NWP is a window for young women to explore their true potential by making a canvas available where they can leave their footprints.

The virtual conference will witness dignitaries like Hon’ble Sushree Debasree Chaudhuri – Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Govt. of India, Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta – Hon’ble Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India, Smt. Anandiben Patel – Hon’ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh, Former Chief Minister, Gujarat, Sushree Uma Bharati – National Vice President BJP, Former Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Govt. of India, Dr. Mallika Sarabhai – Padma Bhushan, Legendary Dancer, Founder, Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, Dr. Diya Kumari – Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha (BJP, Rajsamand, Rajasthan) and Shri. Kailash Kher – Padma Shri, Playback Singer, Music Composer along with other dignitaries.

The National Women’s Parliament (NWP) is inspired by Revered Prof. Dr. Vishwanath Karad and with patronage of Noted Gandhian Smt. Ela Bhatt. Organised under Chief of Organising Committee Smt. Ritu Chhabria, Co-Founder & Managing Trustee, Mukul Madhav Foundation & Former Chairperson – FICCI FLO, Pune, & Director, Finolex Industries Limited, NWP 2021 has been conceptualised and convened under the dynamic leadership of educationist, Shri Rahul V Karad.

Dignitarians such as Dr. R. M. Chitnis, Pro Vice Chancellor, MIT-WPU, Shri. Ravindranath Patil, Senior Director – School of Government, MIT-WPU and Dr. Shaileshri Haridas, Dean – Commerce, Economics & Law, MIT-WPU will be joining NWP 2021.

Shri. Rahul V. Karad – Managing Trustee & Executive President, MAEER’s MIT and Executive President, MIT World Peace University, said, “Women in India are under-represented and far away from decision-making even after seven decades of democracy. The idea of the National Women’s Parliament was to create a forum that would facilitate and promote the social, political, technological and economic upsurge of women in different strata of society for their greater representation and participation in decision-making processes in all spheres of life. The first NWP was successfully concluded in 2017.”

Smt. Ritu Chhabria, Co – Founder & Managing Trustee, Mukul Madhav Foundation & Former Chairperson – FICCI FLO, Pune, & Director, Finolex Industries Limited, said, “Information and research on the social, political and economic empowerment of women through the National Women’s Parliament platform would contribute to the development of a favourable atmosphere for nation building through the involvement of women in the decision-making process. It is certain that this apolitical NWP platform will unfold as a unique model of public-private collaboration in the country, engaging other democratic institutions to replicate and take this momentum ever further across India in the coming years.”

Dr. Shaileshri Haridas, Dean – Commerce, Economics & Law, MIT World Peace University, said, “Women face many political, socio-economic, ideological and psychological challenges. There is a crucial need to overcome these barriers for their equal inclusion in all the aspects of life. We must ensure that young students realize their potential and we should guide and nurture them, so that they can believe that there is a bright future that awaits them. I am proud that MIT-WPU has provided a stage for dialogue, debate and interaction on all women’s issues and challenges.”

The objective of the National Women’s Parliament is to provide a forum for women of diverse backgrounds to illustrate and debate gender-specific issues. Women from politics, the social sector, education, sports, corporate, media, the arts and culture, the judiciary and young ambitious girls come together to stage their experiences, share expertise and study in the field of women’s social economic and political empowerment.

The 1st National Women’s Parliament had become the world’s largest convention to connect over 18,000 socio-politically sensitive young girls/ladies with over 200 Women Legislators, over 50 Women Members of Parliament, and over 200 Social & Corporate women leaders of India and overseas at Amaravati (AP). It had the support of dignitaries including Chairman – Dr. Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, Hon’ble Speaker, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly; Chief Patron – Shri. Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh; Chief Guest – Shri. M Venkaiah Naidu, Hon’ble Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Rural Development, and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation, Government of India and Special Guest of Honour – H. H. Dalai Lama, Noble Peace Laureate and Spiritual Guru.

In addition to the session, prestigious awards are to be presented to Desired Women from the fields of Corporate Leadership, NGOs, Political Leadership, Corporate Governance, Creativity/Media/Film, Sport, Research & Innovation and Spirituality.

Register Now on: http://bitly.ws/aU2b

Visit Us- https://www.nationalwomensparliament.org/

Inspiring Sessions and themes:

Day 1 – 11th January 2021

Sessions 1: Corporate leadership – Rebooting Womanhood: Reshaping World Order

Day 2 – 12th January 2021

Sessions 2: NGOs (focus on healthcare) – #TalkaboutHertoo

Sessions 3: Political leadership Women 2.0: Power, Passion & Politics

Sessions 4: Corporate Governance Breaking the glass ceiling: Towards Achieving Gender Diversity

Day 3 – 13th January 2021

Sessions 5: Corporate leadership Heroes of India, Winds of Change

Sessions 6: Creativity/Media/Film, Music & Arts: feminine fields, Masculine Dominance

Sessions 7: Sports Acing with grace: Pursuing Passion, Inspiring Generations

Day 4 – 14th January 2021

Sessions 8: Research & Innovation I to WE: Kindling the Spirit of Research & Innovation

Sessions 9: Women & Spirituality leading to wellness and Excellence