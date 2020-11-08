Mitron TV launches Atmanirbhar Apps to bring the spotlight on ‘Made in India’ apps

To promote the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by PM Modi, Indian short-video app Mitron TV has launched a one-of-its-kind discovery platform called Atmanirbhar Apps today on the occasion of ‘National Unity Day’. With the launch of Atmanirbhar Apps, Mitron TV wants to urge people to become ‘Vocal for Local’ and to bring the spotlight on the Indian apps from various geographies.

Link to founders video – https://twitter.com/Mitron_Tv/status/1322421536351907840?s=20

National Unity Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel popularly known as the ‘Iron Man of India’ who played a key role in uniting the princely states of India. Atmanirbhar Apps by Mitron TV is a homage to the Iron Man and the efforts of Indian developers.

The app visions to strengthen homegrown technology on a grand scale by making it easier for users to identify Indian apps for their various needs. Currently, the platform hosts more than 100 apps and plans to bring 500 apps by the end of this year. The platform hosts a wide array of apps from categories like e-governance, utility, agriculture, gaming, entertainment, lifestyle, e-learning amongst others. To name a few, Atmanirbhar Apps features Kifayat, Grocit, Jain Thela, Home Shoppy, YourQuote, Vridhi Stores, Xploree AI Keyboard, mParivahan, and more. To access Atmanirbhar Apps on the Play Store, click onhttp://bit.ly/AtmaNirbhar

Commenting on the launch of Atmanirbhar Apps, Shivank Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO Mitron said, “It gives me immense pride and pleasure to bring Atmanirbhar Apps to the Indian users on the National Unity Day. After PM Modi’s clarion call in May this year to be Atmanirbhar, and to focus on the creation of a Made in India ecosystem, we felt that it’s highly important to let users discover noteworthy Indian apps that are doing exceptional work to keep India running. This is a small effort by Mitron TV to celebrate self-reliance and promote domestic businesses.”

Anish Khandelwal, Co-Founder and CTO, Mitron said, “I am ecstatic to bring another offering from the Mitron TV. When we launched the Mitron TV app, we never imagined that users will shower us with so much affection that we will cross 39 million downloads within six months. This validated our belief that Indians have a trust factor towards local apps, which led us to launch Atmanirbhar Apps. We invite Indians to head to our discovery platform where they will find the best of desi apps to suit their every need.’’

With the launch of the app, Mitron TV also unveils #AtmanirbharPledge campaign to support the visible momentum for #VocalForLocal. The campaign appeals Indian users to choose domestic substitutes in the app world, and channelize their support for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Let’s together pledge #MainHoonAtmanirbhar and further grow India as a hub of technology, click here to access – http://bit.ly/AtmaNirbhar