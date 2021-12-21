Mitsubishi Electric collaborates with Narayan Seva Sansthan to gift 145 differently abled with artificial limbs, wheelchairs, crutches and tricycles this Christmas

A plethora of surprises was given when Mitsubishi Electric and Narayan Seva Sansthan collaborated to donate 145 differently-abled individuals with artificial limbs, wheelchairs, crutches and tricycles. In this philanthropic initiative on account of Christmas, differently-abled received wheelchairs, crutches and tricycles in Sector-4, Gurugram from Mitsubishi Electric and Narayan Seva Sansthan. High-quality aids & appliances were distributed through this free of cost artificial distribution camp and CSR initiative.

In the limb camp, 50 differently-abled received this free aid of artificial limbs, 20 wheelchairs and 40 tricycles, 35 crutches and a few of them were even shortlisted for OPD. Since 1985, NSS Team is working towards an accessible and equivalent society for the differently-abled in India.

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “It is a very happy moment for us that 145 disabled people will receive free of cost prosthesis, wheelchair, crutches and tricycle in Gurugram. While maintaining social distancing in the camp, the NSS team requested everyone to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and wear masks. Our team at NSS, thanks to Mitsubishi Electric for making the dream of 145 differently-abled people come true of being a part of the mainstream.”

Before the pandemic, NSS has distributed around 2,74,603 wheelchairs, 264422 tricycles, 297789 crutches, 361997 and 1,72,000 blankets among the needy and underprivileged individuals through various camps.