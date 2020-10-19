Mitsubishi Electric India announces new Extended Warranty Schemes for Computerized Numerical Controllers

Mitsubishi Electric India always emphasizes on improving the products and services with a focus on delivering high performance and energy-efficient solutions. To support our customers with better services, we have released new Extended Warranty Contract, called as “EWC” for our selected Computerized Numerical Controllers, known as “CNCs” products recently. We are assuring to provide prompt response, reliable technologies, and a user-friendly support system that will ensure a better after-sales service for our clients across the world.

The Extended Warranty Contract includes the Field support, Online technical support over the phone and email by our staff members, provision for Spare parts, and assurance for Lifetime support.

The CNCcovered under the extended warranty contract is mentioned as under:

• ECONOMICAL:

For Economicalcontroller (E70/E80 series with Turning/Grinding/Gantry Machines)

• STANDARD:

For Standard Controllers (M60/M70/E70/M80/E80 series) and for*MAZATROL (M64 series)

• CUSTOM:

For Windows/Customized Controllers of Japanese Machine tool builders (Yamazaki Mazak Corporation /DMG MORI CO., LTD./CITIZEN MACHINERY CO., LTD./Kitamura Machinery Co., Ltd.etc.) including C70/C80 series and of Taiwanese Machine tool builders (SHE HONG INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD. etc.)

*MAZATROL is Yamazaki Mazak Corporation’s Customized Controllers.

The EWC will accompany a brief discount and special payment terms. The contract will cover in detail the parts and services including, specific selected parts for Spindle motor, Servo system, CNC unit & Amplifiers, and others.

The characteristics that make our new EWC stand out includes:

● Priority Response: The EWC ensures that the moment you notify our service team about a breakdown, our team of highly trained service engineers will swing into action to provide a solution to your problem.

● Low Running Cost: We assure to minimize the downtime and increase machine lifetime

● Low EWC Price: It comes at an attractive price in the market as compared to others.

● Lower Breakdown Time: Our highly trained and well-equipped engineers keep a record of installed products and restore the machines in the shortest time.

● Free Inspection Visit: Mitsubishi Electric CNC will conduct a free of cost machine evaluation on the purchase of the EWC. This benefits the customer in knowing the machine’s health and to plan production and maintenances proactively.

● No Hidden Costs: Travel& lodging of Engineers, Freight charges for shipment and return of parts are covered by the contract. There are no hidden charges.

● CNC Service Support 24 Hrs. (Optional): We provide round the clock Telephone support through a dedicated Toll-Free line.

Addressing the new Extended Warranty Contract, Mr. Masaya Takeda, General Manager, CNC Systems, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. stated, “Mitsubishi Electric CNC believes in improvising the mechanism that delivers prompt responses and provides reliable technologies with a user-friendly support system.

Through the new Extended Warranty Contract, we are trying to address the maintenance issues that manufacturers face with their CNC machines and machines that are not running efficiently. We will continue to support the Indian manufacturing industry like we have been doing for the past 20 years. Our commitment is not only to be polite, accurate and responsive but also continue to be an aggressive companion by staying close to customers who are opening up new markets.”