Mitsubishi Electric India organises Tree Plantation activityin Jaipur

Mitsubishi Electric is known as a Global leader in Electric and Electronic Equipment for Residential, Commercial and Industrial applications. Mitsubishi Electric India is working towards well defined CSR initiatives of giving back to the society and be a part of sustainable development. The company is making a collective effort for itsCSR Plan for FY19-20 and has included Jaipur as well for a tree plantation drive.The initiative is an extension of Mitsubishi Electric India’s CSR plans of FY18-19 and covers UN Sustainable Development Goals: Climate Action which also falls under Government of India’s National Mission for a Green India.

A popular tourist destination in India, Jaipur is the capital and the largest city of Rajasthan. Founded in 1727, it is known as one of the earliest planned cities of modern India. On 6 July 2019, UNESCO World Heritage Committee inscribed Jaipur the ‘Pink City of India’ among its World Heritage Sites. All this recognition and flow of tourists makes it important that the city’s environment should be protected and nourished.

Mitsubishi Electric India organised a Tree Plantation and planted around 200 trees in Madhav Kanan Park, Nehru Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan. More than10 employees from MEI and 20 volunteers from NGOs participated in the tree plantation drive that took place on Tuesday. The trees planted at the site included Kadam, Bell Patra, Neem, Sagaun and Shisham. These evergreen plants are according to state’s environment and are known to grow well.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Katsunori Ushiku, Managing Director,Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd, said,“By planting trees in the city, Mitsubishi Electric India wants to send out the message that increasing the green cover of the city is of utmost importance. As trees not only provide cover from heat but also help in improving water levels. Our motto is to promote environment conservation in every part of the country, and we want the citizens to relish and protect clean environment”.

Mitsubishi Electric India will continue to impart our share towards environment’s development and sustainability in the coming future as well. The company will take up such CSR initiative in other cities as well.