Mitsubishi Electric India organizes 5th Edition of Mitsubishi Electric Cup

Mitsubishi Electric is a leading Electric and Electronic equipment company, keeping up to provide technology and innovation at its best. Mitsubishi Electric India is diligently working to provide skill development opportunities through its social initiative platforms. The company is organizing its two-day National Level Competition for Factory Automation – ‘5th Mitsubishi Electric Cup’ at the B.M.S. College of Engineering, Bengaluru, scheduled to take place on 14th & 15th February 2020. This year’s competition theme is ‘Visualizing IoT Solutions for Smart Automation’.

The online registration process for the competition commenced in July 2019. The participating teams were allotted a duration of eight months to prepare working models of various IoT-based Industrial Manufacturing and Social processes which offers energy-saving solutions and smart solutions. These working models will be exhibited at a two-day event. To make these models, Mitsubishi Electric India has provided technical support, training and Factory Automation Equipment such as Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Servo Motors, Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), and Human Machine Interface (HMIs), to the teams to build a system which is equivalent of smart and eco-manufacturing.

The competition has received 279 proposals from 140 institutions, over 16 states including 2 Union Territories across the country. Top 35 teams have been shortlisted from the final contest.

The competition will serve as a platform for the undergraduate engineering students to showcase innovative ideas with the help of IoT, interfacing through web-based solutions, and connectivity with the upper layer of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES). The participants have brought their own working models, controlled by Mitsubishi Electric’s Factory Automation components, together with necessary tools to showcase their concept. The teams will demonstrate the self-produced system and present their system design and innovations.

The winning team will receive a prize of Rs. 1,00,000 and a winner trophy; the first runner-up will get Rs 75,000 and trophy, and the one bagging the third position will receive Rs. 50,000 as a prize money and a trophy. An appreciation prize of Rs 10,000 along with a certificate will be given to the top 15 teams. Besides these prizes, there is yet another award category that recognizes the ‘Most Popular Team’. All the teams will be given certificates of participation from Mitsubishi Electric India. The winners of 5th Mitsubishi Electric Cup will be given a chance to visit the Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. factory at Pune to explore and learn more about the automation world.

Mr. Hisahiro Nishimoto, Director & Division Head, Factory Automation & Industrial Division, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This is a great opportunity for engineering students to showcase their skills and learning through innovation. As a company, we are honored to organize this event because, science and engineering plays a vital role for innovation and development. At Mitsubishi Electric India, our prime endeavor is to support Skill Development of students by providing them a platform to deliver ideas which create a sustainable future. That is why we will keep supporting engineering students across India and encourage them to go the extra mile on the innovation path”.

Mr. Dr. Ravishankar B. V, Principal, B.M.S College of Engineering, Bengaluru said, “It is our pleasure to be considered for organizing the fifth edition of Mitsubishi Electric Cup, first of its kind in south India. This competition provides a platform to budding engineers to deliver working models around the shortlisted theme which caters to the innovation and growth of our nation’s young engineers. B.M.S. College carries a mission to accomplish excellence in the field of technical education through research and service needs of society. I congratulate Mitsubishi Electric for undertaking such initiatives in developing and honing the skills of young engineers.”