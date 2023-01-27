Mitsubishi Electric India showcased its technological advancements and innovative CNC solutions for Machine Tool Industry in IMTEX-2023

Bengaluru, 27th January 2023: Mitsubishi Electric India participated in IMTEX- 2023, an event organized by Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from 19th January 2023 to 25th January 2023 in Bengaluru. After a long break of Covid-19 outbreak, this most awaited, largest metal cutting machine tool exhibition in South and Southeast Asia was able to attract many Indian as well as Foreign Machine Tool Builders who exhibited their machines incorporated with Computerized Numerical Controllers provided by a reliable partner- Mitsubishi Electric. The exhibition could attract a footfall of visitors that exceeded the previous editions of IMTEX events which included manufacturers, suppliers, visitors, researchers etc.

Mitsubishi Electric India offers advanced CNC control systems to take the machining needs of customers to a higher performance level. The company supplies CNC packages and technologies to various market segments and industries. Mitsubishi Electric India started its CNC manufacturing facility in Peenya, Bengaluru in 2017 to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative and aid industries that want to adopt the latest manufacturing technology.

During IMTEX-2023, Mitsubishi Electric India displayed its latest technologies and solutions in the machine tool and automation industry at Hall No. 2A, Booth No. A105 among over 600 exhibitors in this event. The exhibition included the display of Mitsubishi Electric- M80V, the evolution in smart manufacturing, which provides high productivity and easy operability, Mitsubishi Electric- Drive Units MDS-E Series, MDS-EM Series, MDS-EJ Series as high-gain servo/spindle drives, and with the capability of fully enhancing drive system performance, Mitsubishi Electric- Servo Motor Units HG Series as Nano-control compatible servo motor, that boosts smooth rotation and outstanding acceleration capabilities, well suited to various types of machines, Mitsubishi Electric- Spindle Motors equipped with high speed and high efficiency. Latest product introduced by Mitsubishi Electric- CNC, that is, M80V & M800V, and its variants were exhibited to experience the application and robust working of this recently launched product.

In the IoT segment, Mitsubishi Electric presented the concept “Remote4U” etc. as the solution to support new-age manufacturing in the country. The concept was used to show the remote diagnosis which enables machine engineers to operate remotely with a tablet connected. It allows improved work efficiency for the machine tool operators and frees them from the constraints of time & space and also enables them to work remotely.

As a milestone for IMTEX-2023, Mitsubishi Electric CNC launched ME-connect which is a mobile-based application for its Customers and end users. The mobile application will help the Customers to see the status of their Repair requests and Service/Maintenance personnel will be able to use this technology to remotely keep a track of their machine’s information at all times. A prototype of an Educational machine called TEACH-T has also been launched in this exhibition to encourage skill development. This simple Turning machine is designed as an aid to strengthen the educational institutions in India. It is equipped with E80 Computerized Numeric Controller which can provide state-of-the-art education facilities for the technical students with the required skills in the metal cutting industry which can contribute to and support the Skill India Mission.

Addressing the event, Mr. Masaya Takeda, General Manager- CNC Systems, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. said, “It was indeed a privilege and pleasure for us to be a part of this largest exhibition for the machine tool industry in India. The long wait for this exhibition due to the Covid-19 outbreak ended well with the successful recognition of our latest and advanced CNC products and solutions in IMTEX-2023. This has been a great platform to connect with our customers and partners on a vast level. The one-weeklong event was a great platform to cater to the requirements and advancements in the metal cutting industry and to extend our strong support towards the Skill India Mission through our sustainable machining and reliable CNC solutions.”