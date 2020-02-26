Mitsubishi Electric India supports 3 Government Schools through it’s Clean Drinking Water initiative in Indore.

Mitsubishi Electric is a leading Global Green Company, working towards creating a sustainable environment for all, and committed towards bettering lives. Mitsubishi Electric India has rolled out several social initiatives such as Clean Water & Sanitation, Good Health & Well Being and Climate Action. This year, the Clean Drinking Water program was extended to Indore as well. The initiative is aligned with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The company’s aim is to provide Clean drinking water for school going children and helping to providing a conducive environment for learning to thrive.

Indore is ranked as the cleanest city of India and is considered as the fourth largest centre of cotton textile industry in India. It is also regarded as the industrial capital of Madhya Pradesh. It is Mitsubishi Electric’s vision to be part of Indore’s development story by supporting its social initiatives in addition to the business network presence it already enjoys.

Mitsubishi Electric India has decided to extend support to three Government Schools in Indore including Government Higher Secondary School, Government Hindi Madhyamik School and M S Bajarang Nagar Government School. The water ecosystem installation included water RO, water Cooler, water tank and water drinking bay for the students. Around 15 employees of Mitsubishi Electric India and 5 NGO volunteers joined in the inauguration ceremony at the school.

Addressing the initiative, Mr. Katsunori Ushiku, Managing Director, Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd, said, “Mitsubishi Electric believes that businesses has a responsibility towards nurturing the society and as a responsible corporate citizen we ensure that we lead by example. Our aim is to identify key social areas that need urgent attention and we tailor our initiatives around them.”

As corporate citizen, Mitsubishi Electric India has rolled out several social initiatives around the country with the aim of supporting the society.