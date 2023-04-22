Mivi Launches K1 Duopods – A Perfect Combination of Convenience and Performance

Bangalore, 22nd April 2023: Mivi, India’s leading homegrown electronics company, has unveiled the latest addition to their K Series lineup – the K1 Duopods. The K1, available in Black, Beige, Pink & Blue – is the second product in this series and is designed to be small and compact, while delivering a powerful audio experience. The compact and portable TWS, a Made-in-India product, can be carried around in your pocket or bag and is available for INR 999 on Flipkart and Mivi websites.

The highly-portable K1, featuring 10.5 mm drivers, is designed to offer an exceptional audio experience with powerful bass. The latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, provides a range of up to 10m/30 feet allowing for easy pairing and uninterrupted connectivity for a seamless audio experience.

The K7 supports AAC and SBC audio codecs and comes equipped with AI ENC noise cancellation, which ensures higher call clarity and HD voice quality. At mid-volume, the earbuds offer a whopping 42-hour playtime, thanks to the 35*2mAh battery capacity and the 380mAh battery capacity of the capsule.

Ms. Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder and CMO of Mivi, said, “Our mission has always been to provide exceptional audio experiences to our customers, and the K1 Duopods are no exception. These Duopods are the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from our team. We have pushed the boundaries of technology to deliver a product that is both innovative and of the highest quality. At Mivi, we understand that our customers lead busy lives and need products that can keep up with them. The K1 Duopods are designed to be compact and easy to carry around, making them the perfect accessory for anyone who is always on the go. We are confident that the K1 Duopods will exceed our customers’ expectations and elevate their audio experiences to new heights. We are excited to share this product with the world and can’t wait to see the impact it will have on our customers’ lives.”

The TWS takes only one hour to charge fully with the Micro USB charging cable provided. The K1 Duopods are designed with a sleek and stylish finish that makes them an attractive accessory to match any style. The earbuds come with dual microphones that allow for clear communication and voice assistant access to enable easier navigation of sound controls for users who choose to personalize their preferences.

The IPX4.0 rating makes the TWS resistant to sweat, water, and dust, making it suitable for workouts and outdoor activities.

Stylish and portable, the K1 is the perfect companion for the audiophile seeking exceptional sound quality in a compact package.