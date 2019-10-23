mjunction to e-auction lignite for NLC India

services limited, India’s largest B2B e-commerce company, has been appointed by NLC India Limited (erstwhile Neyveli Lignite Corporation), to conduct e-auction of raw lignite and minor minerals from mines of Neyveli in Tamil Nadu and white clay and other clay from mines of Barsingsar in Rajasthan. Raw lignite is a new addition to the vast repertoire of metals and minerals that mjunction sells through its various e-platforms.

mjunction MD & CEO, Mr Vinaya Varma, said, “A dedicated team from our side will provide all-round comprehensive support to NLC in order to facilitate ease of sale for them.”

mjunction’s e-auction platform will help NLC India Ltd to connect with various buyers, and facilitate e-selling of raw lignite in a fair and convenient manner. For the buyers, mjunction will enable a simple and easy e-auction process, so that they are able to buy raw lignite directly as per their requirement, in a hassle-free manner. mjunction plans to bring in multiple value added services for their benefit such as toll-free help desk, complaint handling portal, buyer finance, status tracking of EMD deposits and refunds, e-ledgers and automated alerts. Separate auctions will be conducted for bulk and small buyers.

NLC India Limited has the highest and the vast reserves of raw lignite in India ensuring uninterrupted supply of raw lignite to users across various sectors. It sells raw lignite only through e-auctions.