MMTC-PAMP Commemorates World Wildlife Day with Limited Edition Silver Coins

Bangalore, March 2023: MMTC-PAMP, India’s only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery gold & silver refinery, is commemorating World Wildlife Day through its limited-edition silver coins that were created in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund.

In order to raise awareness about wildlife conservation, the ‘Nature & Nurture’ series by MMTC-PAMP features a mother and cub together in their natural habitat. Through this association, MMTC-PAMP hopes to contribute towards stopping the degradation of the planet’s natural environment.

The coins come in 31.1 gms 999.9 purity silver and feature four iconic species- Red Pandas, Snow Leopards, Asian Elephants, and Asiatic Lions. This year World Wildlife Day will be celebrated under the theme “Partnerships for wildlife conservation” and this partnership between MMTC-PAMP and WWF is aimed at raising awareness towards building a future in which humans live in harmony with nature.

Speaking on the collaboration, Vikas Singh MD & CEO said, “Our collaboration with WWF India is a significant stride towards driving awareness around their conservation efforts. As the leading trusted brand for precious metals in the country, we are pleased to present the 999.9+ purest silver collectibles featuring India’s most iconic and endangered species, crafted to the highest standards of purity with MMTC-PAMP’s unmatched Swiss craftsmanship. These limited-edition silver collectibles are ideal for gifting. The purchase of each coin furthers a strong message that can be your contribution towards preserving nature and raising awareness towards excellent initiatives undertaken by WWF India. We are excited about this initiative and the impact beyond business this would create.”

These exclusive purest 999.9+ silver collectibles offer unmatched Swiss craftsmanship, and purity beyond compare and mark a token of togetherness, warmth, and love that a family shares. These individually serial-numbered limited-edition coins come in bespoke display packaging and remain ideal for gifting. Every coin created by MMTC-PAMP goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure 999.9 + purity of the metal.

Each product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring the highest value for investment.