MNC Business Support Company, ‘Business Doctors’ forays into Consultancy on Fund Raising & Outstanding payments recovery through ‘The Funding Doctor’!

a multinational business support company based out of UK, with presence in eight countries, providing mentoring to MSME business owners, announced its foray into advisory on Fund Raising through a new vertical – The Funding Doctor.

The Funding Doctor will service clients in the critical functions of Outstanding Payments Recovery, Funding Advisory, Raising Debt and Equity through Venture Capitals, Private Equity and Listing in Capital Markets.

The Small and Medium Enterprises have emerged as the backbone of the Indian Economy by contributing upto 40% of India’s GDP and employing around 60% of the country’s population. However, in the fast paced, dynamic and competitive environment, the SME’s are facing challenges to Survive and Succeed. The major challenges MSMEs face are Lack of access to Funding & Credit, unable to cope up with the rapid Digitalization & Technology adoption and Lack of Strategic direction for growth and expansion. The mortality rate of MSME and start ups is quite high as 90% of them perish in the first three years, the reasons are lack of scalability model, lack of professional support and good talent, cash crunch due to payments to them being delayed and lack of access to credit.

The three critical ingredients for the Survival, Sustenance and Success of any business are the Business Model, Cash Flows and People & Processes, says Mayiri Sreenivasa Rao, a Certified Business Doctor & Co-Founder, The Funding Doctor, Hyderabad.

Cash Flow Management is the most critical element in Business Management. Helping Business Owners in managing their cash flows adequately and overcome the situations of financial crunch can in a big way aid them to focus on the other equally critical day to day business operations. The Funding Doctor will bridge this dearth of expertise in both the Telugu states. In situations where the business is impacted with poor cash flows, either due to lack of funds, or precarious outstanding payments, lack of access to availing credit options and long drawn and costly recovery process, The Funding Doctor can help to provide optimum solutions.

Over the years majority of the business’s in India are negatively impacted due to poor cash flows. This is predominantly because of lack of sufficient funds or their money being stuck in receivables. This prompted us to venture into a new vertical of consulting on recovery and fund raising, ‘The Funding Doctor’ to strengthen the finances of SMEs. We are partnering with a former banker, Mr PAR Koushik to assist this new Vertical, says Mayiri Sreenivasa Rao.

The Funding Doctor will assist SME’s to raise Funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 100 crores through Debt or Equity route from various service providers across the country. It will now be easy for SMEs to raise Working Capital and Trade Loans through Banks and NBFCs, they will also assist in Debt Syndication, P 2 P Lending, Private Equity, Venture Capital and raising money through capital markets. The Funding doctor would also cater to various debt needs of individuals either salaried or self employed.

The revenue model for The Funding Doctor will be on the lines practiced by Business Doctors. The billing is Success based, with no upfront fee being charged. The Company does charge a nominal refundable advance while signing the mandate, which is completely refundable in case the service is not delivered within the stipulated time.

The Funding Doctor has ambitious plans of raising around Rs 1000 crores in the form of debt, equity and listing, in the next financial year. To accomplish these aggressive plans and meet the set targets, Business Doctors is ramping up its reach in both the Telugu states. In the next six months the Company is all set to have offices in five major Cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and have franchises in around ten Tier 2 Cities. The major and tier 2 cities, Business Doctors is actively looking at are Vizag, Vijayawada, Warangal, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Mabubnagar, among others.