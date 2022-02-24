Mobavenue on How to handle a different kind of data: Metrics, benchmarks, key (KPIs) in its business model and the challenges thereof

Spokespersons:

Question by Mr. Jayant Basantani, Head of Sales at Mobavenue

Answers by Mr. Omkar Darekar, Senior Manager, Porter

What mobile channel / advertising platform as per your experience ticks more boxes as compared to the 7 metrics?

One of the most common behavior is impulsive buying on e-commerce. It is for any channel that gives a user the flexibility or an ad inventory for them to showcase the product in an aesthetic manner. For example, impulsive buying works a lot better in Facebook and so do google search ads or bing ads. Depending on what phase of journey in the business growth they are in. For instance, in an early stage, one can start investing in google, because that’s where one can get some clear visibility in terms of audience targeting and would give a better cost to start with.

Over a period, one may notice that Google and Facebook are till starting to taper down the mature cities. That’s when one can check boxes for affiliate networks. It also varies from business to business and from where one is in a business journey.

What is Click injection?

It is called ‘Click Spamming’ in a layman’s language. Dropping clicks on devices which do not see your application. When you start marketing, our sense is that people see an ad and then click on it, but this is not how it functions. When you invest more in affiliate, DSPs’ or programmatic platforms, you get clicks to the volumes of 100 million or more.

Out of the 7-app metrics, which is the most important to track when we start doing the business through an app?

It depends on where one currently is in the business journey when the application is launched. If it is not an established brand, the customers are not greater in scale, and one has no idea about the retention metrics. During the initial stages of the journey, one must focus on “acquisition”, how many new downloads received, at what cost is one getting them and are they translating to the final conversion.

Which is better? Manual or automated testing for app campaigns?

One should start with manual testing because an automated testing requires a great degree of learning. The business or ongoing learning can be very different than the user’s behavior for a digital medium. So, for understanding that, one must follow manual testing process and later build an automated one overtime.

How do you analyze a MMP for tracking and how does that affect your overall outcome?

Initially one needs to understand the process of somebody identifying or attributing a certain click or an install. However, if the attribution is not assessed again, it can go wrong.

How are brand budget and performance budget divided and what factors are included?

One needs to start investing more into awareness and not into performance, because performance would be a byproduct of awareness. Additionally, one can also start scaling brand parallelly and thus evaluate brand at a very long conversion window.