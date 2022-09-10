Mock drill organized by Alphacorp Management Services under the aegis of fire safety

Gurugram, 10th September 2022: With the motto of ‘Safety Hi Bachao Hai’, a mock drill was organized by AlphaCorp Management Services at ‘Freedom Park Life’ condominium located in Sector 57, Gurugram to strengthen the security system and for fire safety. The drill was in compliance with the fire safety requirements mentioned in the Fire NOC. Under this drill, the security personnel presented to the residents through a mock drill on how they could be better helped in any emergency situation and their lives could be saved.

On this occasion a resident said “In the mock drill we saw and learned how we can help each other in case of emergency and this mock drill was very important from a safety point of view. I thank Alpha Corp Management Services who successfully organized it among the residents.”

Such activities establish a trust among the residents. This mock drill will also strengthen AlphaCorp Management Services’ position as a facility management organization that looks after the safety of residents and adheres to safety awareness requirements to strengthen safety standards and be prepared for any eventuality. The conduct of the activity was approved by FPL AOA and FPL RWA. Residents were also invited regarding the activity where they saw a live presentation of the mock drill exercise. This activity was to create awareness among the people and it was very interactive and interesting.